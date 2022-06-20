Tart or sweet, by the quart or by the pound, eaten alone or baked in a pie, cherries and blueberries are ready to be picked in Lancaster County.

Lancaster County farms offer an array of pick-your-own fruit orchards.

Despite the delay in strawberry season, cherries and blueberries have only been slightly affected by the cool weather and have been greatly helped by the recent sweltering heat.

Here are a few orchards in and near Lancaster County offering pick-your-own cherries, blueberries, or both this summer. Before visiting any pick your own adventure, be sure to call ahead as hours frequently change due to weather.

Know of another farm or orchard we should add to this list? Email cmiller@lnpnews.com.

Cherry Hill Orchards

400 Long Lane

When: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Details: Sweet cherry picking began June 16. Pie cherries are ripe approximately a week after sweet cherries and will be ready to pick before the end of June. Cherries are $8 per quart and a 5-quart container is $30. Containers from home are not allowed.

For more information and updates: cherryhillorchards.com.

Brecknock Orchards

390 Orchard Road, Mohnton

When: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.

Details: Blueberries became available Monday. For purchases under 10 pounds, blueberries are $6.75 per pound, and for purchases over 10 pounds, blueberries are $6 per pound.

For more information and updates: brecknockorchard.com.

Weaver's Orchard

40 Fruit Lane, Morgantown

When: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 8 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Details: Pick-your-own jubileum cherries opened on June 15, but sold out that day due to limited crops. Tart cherries will be available approximately Friday or Saturday. Blueberries are also expected to be ripe and ready to pick around Friday or Saturday. Containers from home are not allowed; containers must be purchased at the orchard.

For more information and updates: weaversorchards.com.

Kissel Hill Fruit Farm

2102 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz

When: Monday to Saturday starting at 10 a.m. until sold out.

Details: Offers tart and sweet cherry picking starting June 22. Tart cherries are $1.50 per pound and sweet cherries are $2.50 per pound.

For more information and updates: lanc.news/KisselHillFB.

Kauffman Orchards

Enter farm via 48 S. Harvest Road, Ronks, or via 53 S. Weaverton Road, Ronks. Follow signs.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Details: Sweet cherry picking is now open. Cherries are $6 for a quart and $30 for a 5.5-quart container. Tart cherries will be available near the end of June. Containers will be provided.

For more information and updates: kauffman.farm.