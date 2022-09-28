Fall has begun, which means apples will soon be in their prime. Whether you buy yours from one of Lancaster County’s farmers markets or pick them yourself right off the tree at one of our local orchards, there are plenty of ways to celebrate this crown jewel of autumn produce. Here are just a few apple recipe ideas to get into the season’s spirit, courtesy of our friends at Lancaster Farming. For more food ideas and other agricultural coverage, visit lancasterfarming.com. (These recipes have not been tested.)

BAKED APPLES

If you don’t have an ovenproof skillet, transfer the browned apples to a 13-by-9-inch baking dish and bake as directed. The recipe calls for 7 apples; 6 are left whole and 1 is diced and added to the filling.

Ingredients:

7 large Granny Smith apples

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/3 cup dried cranberries, coarsely chopped

1/3 cup coarsely chopped pecans, toasted

3 tablespoons old-fashioned rolled oats

1 teaspoon finely grated zest from 1 orange

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch table salt

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons apple cider

Directions:

1. Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 375 F.

2. Peel, core, and cut 1 apple into 1/4-inch dice. Combine 5 tablespoons of butter with brown sugar, cranberries, pecans, oats, orange zest, cinnamon, diced apple, and salt in large bowl; set aside.

3. Shave a thin slice off bottom (blossom end) of remaining 6 apples to allow them to sit flat. Cut top 1/2 inch off stem end of apples and reserve. Peel apples and use melon baller or small measuring spoon to remove 1 1/2-inch diameter core, being careful not to cut through bottom of apple.

4. Melt remaining tablespoon butter in 12-inch nonstick oven-safe skillet over medium heat. Once foaming subsides, add apples, stem-side down, and cook until cut surface is golden brown, about 3 minutes.

5. Flip apples, reduce heat to low, and spoon filling inside, mounding excess filling over cavities; top with reserved apple caps. Add maple syrup and 1/3 cup cider to skillet.

6. Transfer skillet to oven, and bake until skewer inserted into apples meets little resistance, 35 to 40 minutes, basting every 10 minutes with maple syrup mixture in skillet.

7. Transfer apples to serving platter.

8. Stir up to 2 tablespoons remaining cider into sauce in skillet to adjust consistency. Pour sauce over apples and serve with vanilla ice cream, if desired.

APPLE BREAKFAST BARS

By Marlene Weaver of Ephrata.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup sugar, scant

2 eggs

1/4 cup honey

1/3 cup molasses

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 cups rolled oats

3/4 cup whole-wheat flour

1/2 cup flour

2/3 cup wheat bran or ground flaxseed

1/3 cup raisins

3/4 cup chocolate chips

1 apple, peeled and finely chopped

Directions:

1. Mix all ingredients together well.

2. Put into a 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake at 375 F for 25 minutes; be careful not to overbake.

MAPLE-GINGER APPLES AND SWEET POTATOES

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces (about 5 cups)

2 medium tart cooking apples, chopped (2 cups)

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1 1/2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup maple syrup

Directions:

1. In a slow cooker, combine all ingredients besides the water and syrup.

2. Mix the syrup with the water and pour over everything in the slow cooker.

3. Cover and cook on low setting for 3-4 hours or on high for 1 1/2 hours.

APPLESAUCE CAKE

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter

1 1/2 cups sugar

3 eggs

1 1/2 cups unsweetened applesauce

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cloves

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 cup chopped nuts

1 cup raisins

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. Cream butter and sugar, then add eggs, and beat until fluffy.

2. Sift dry ingredients. Add, with applesauce, to the butter-sugar mixture. Add raisins and nuts.

3. Pour into well-greased tube pan. Bake one hour.

SAVORY APPLE DESSERT

By Marlene Weaver of Ephrata.

Ingredients:

For the apple mixture:

3 cups sliced apples

1 tablespoon flour

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon water

For the topping:

1/2 cup oatmeal

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1/4 cup peanut butter

1/3 cup brown sugar

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 F.

2. Blend flour, cinnamon, salt and water together. Add apples, and put mixture into baking dish.

3. Mix together oatmeal, salt, butter, peanut butter and sugar as a crumb mixture. Sprinkle over apples.

4. Bake for 35 minutes.