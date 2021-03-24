Pesach, the Jewish celebration also known as Passover, begins Saturday at sundown. In the lead up to this important time on the calendar, observant Jews everywhere are planning their Seder menus as well as editing their pantries for an unleavened, chametz-free week. The giant square cracker known as matzo (sometimes spelled as matzoh or matza) is the unleavened stand-in for the week, appearing at breakfast, lunch and dinner in every/any which way, from scrambled eggs and soup dumplings to cakes and casseroles. It’s all matzo, all the time.

Inevitably, matzo fatigue does set in. (One friend confessed that her leftover matzo often goes straight to the compost bin.) But from a nonobservant cook’s perspective, to focus a week’s menu around one ingredient presents an interesting challenge. Other than the Seder feast, which leans traditional and is heavy on culinary symbolism, there are several opportunities throughout the week (and beyond) to experiment and play with matzo.

Those who have been eating matzo annually all their lives know firsthand that eating matzo straight out of the box with a shmear of butter and jam or a piece of cheese will suck all the saliva out of your mouth in about 20 seconds. Fair enough.

But hang on just a moment. What if I told you that matzo, when all ground up like breadcrumbs (aka matzo meal) makes the best-ever schnitzel? Or that it works as an exceptional Plan B for your favorite fruit crisp? Over the past week, I have made some fun new discoveries with the not-so-little cracker that could — and I’m not just saying this to keep the matzo out of the compost bin. To prove my point, I road tested a few recipes from two Philadelphia-based chefs and did a little kitchen tinkering of my own. I am happy to report that we’ve got you merrily covered in matzo, even when it’s not Passover.

CHICKEN SCHNITZEL

Adapted from “Israeli Soul” by Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook.

Makes 4 servings.

Traditionally, making schnitzel (or other styles of battered, pan-fried meat or fish) is a three-step process of flour, egg wash and a final topcoat of crumbs. But this recipe eliminates the flour and starts with soaking the chicken in assertively seasoned beaten eggs, almost as if it were a brine. When ready to fry, the chicken is dredged in matzo meal that clings to the egg wash like a champ. Not only a Passover-friendly Plan B, this recipe is a brilliant hack that can be used any time of year.

Speaking of fish, I think fillets of white fish (including cod, perch, halibut or flounder) would work beautifully. Reduce sit time in beaten eggs to 1 hour.

KITCHEN NOTE

Some supermarket poultry brands offer thinly sliced chicken breasts; if you can find them, they make this recipe even easier. If not, slice each breast in half horizontally and pound with a mallet or the back of a heavy pan to an even thickness, about 1/4-inch.

Ingredients:

4 eggs

1 to 1 1/2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts (4 to 5 pieces)

2 tablespoons hawaij spice blend (see sidebar)

2 cups matzo meal (or 6 matzos, pulverized)

2 teaspoons salt

1/3 cup neutral oil

Directions:

1. Place the eggs and the hawaij in a shallow baking dish and beat until well blended. Add the chicken and turn to coat. The chicken should be submerged. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours (or overnight, if you want).

2. Place the matzo meal on a dinner plate and stir in the salt.

3. Remove the chicken, one piece at a time, from the egg wash, allowing excess to drip off.

4. Dredge the chicken in the matzo meal, making sure that both sides are completely coated.

5. Heat the oil in a large skillet (cast-iron, if you have it) over medium-high heat. Add the chicken, a few pieces at a time, and fry until golden, about 3 minutes per side.

6. Place in a 250 F oven until ready to serve.

DUKKAH-SPICED CHOCOLATE-COVERED MATZO

Adapted from “Vegan Chocolate: Unapologetically Luscious and Decadent Dairy Free Desserts” by Fran Costigan.

Makes 8 servings.

Everybody and their bubbe has a version of matzo dipped in chocolate, but what I love about this version from Philadelphia-based cookbook author Fran Costigan is the addition of dukkah, a sweet and savory nut and spice mix with Egyptian origins. Consider using leftover dukkah to sprinkle in salads, atop yogurt or roasted vegetables.

First, you’ll make the dukkah, then the chocolate ganache. The two elements combine during assembly. The recipe is separated into three parts below.

KITCHEN NOTES

Leftover ganache can be frozen for later, but it also makes an excellent partner for sliced fruit, fresh or dried.

As a vegan chef, Fran’s default for milk is nondairy; for Passover her first choice is almond milk. But for those who don’t observe or for other times of the year, coconut, oat and soymilk are all fair game. (I tested the recipe with oat milk and do not have notes for swapping in cow’s milk.)

PART 1: DUKKAH

Ingredients:

1/4 cup skinned hazelnuts or raw unpeeled almonds

1/4 cup shelled unsalted pistachios

1/4 cup raw sesame seeds

1 tablespoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon anise seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

3/4 teaspoon black peppercorns

1/2 teaspoon flaked sea salt

Directions:

1. Toast the nuts in a dry skillet over low heat for about 2 minutes, shaking the pan so the nuts do not burn. Set aside in a bowl to cool.

2. Toast the sesame seeds, coriander seeds, anise seeds, cumin seeds and peppercorns in the same skillet until fragrant, about 2 minutes, shaking the skillet frequently. Pour into a bowl and let cool completely.

3. Combine all the ingredients in an electric spice or nut grinder. Grind until the mixture looks like flaked sea salt, not too fine and not too coarse.

4. Mix the salt into the dukkah and pour into a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Store in the refrigerator until needed.

PART 2: BITTERSWEET CHOCOLATE GANACHE

Ingredients:

8 ounces dark chocolate, finely chopped

1 1/4 cups nondairy milk of choice

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

Pinch salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons olive oil

Directions:

1. Place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl and set aside.

2. Pour the milk into a small saucepan. Add the sugar and salt. Over medium heat, bring a boil, stirring to ensure that the sugar is dissolved. (You want to make sure you see teeny bubbles.)

3. Pour the hot milk over the chopped chocolate. Cover and let sit undisturbed for 4 minutes.

4. Uncover, add the vanilla and olive oil and whisk until thoroughly blended.

5. As the ganache cools, check for consistency: Dip a teaspoon into the ganache and place on a small plate. Refrigerate for 10 minutes. The ganache on the spoon should be smooth and firm but still taste creamy.

6. Pass the ganache through a strainer sitting on top of a bowl.

7. Let ganache thicken at room temperature for 15 minutes or so. It should coat a spoon with minimal dripping but remain pourable.

8. Ganache can be made in advance and refrigerated in a covered container for up to 5 days or frozen for 1 month.

n To reheat: Place a few inches of water into a saucepan and set a heatproof bowl that fits snugly on top. Place the ganache in the bowl over medium-low heat. When about two-thirds is melted, stir gently until smooth and spreadable. Adjust the consistency as needed by stirring warm nondairy milk a tablespoon at a time.

PART 3: ASSEMBLY

Ingredients:

For 2 pieces of matzo, you will need:

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 cup ganache

1/4 cup dukkah

Directions:

1. Place matzo on a parchment-lined sheet pan.

2. Stir the olive oil into the ganache.

3. Starting from the center, gradually spoon about 4 tablespoons of ganache onto each matzo, spreading until completely covered. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the dukkah on top.

4. Refrigerate briefly to set the chocolate.

5. To serve, break into smaller pieces. To drop a few pieces off with a loved one, cover each matzo with waxed paper and carefully stack.

6. Best eaten the same day. Do not store leftovers in the refrigerator, as the matzo will get soggy.

2 MATZO SWAPS WORTH YOUR TIME

1. Make a matzo streusel topping for fruit crisp:

1 cup matzo meal (or 3 matzos, pulverized)

1/2 cup unsalted walnuts, hazelnuts or almonds, roughly chopped

2/3 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of salt

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Directions:

1. Place matzo meal in a medium bowl and add the nuts, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt. Stir until well mixed. Pour the melted butter on top, stirring until the mixture is completely coated. Place in the freezer to set up while you prep the fruit.

2. Keep going and make the crisp: Preheat the oven to 375 F. Grease an 8- or 9-inch square baking dish.

3. Use a total of 5 cups of fruit, (apples, pears, bananas, berries, plum, peaches and mango are some great choices) sliced as needed, and place in a bowl. Add 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, 1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon or cardamom and the zest of an orange or lemon if you have it. Stir together and transfer to the greased pan. Break up the streusel topping as needed with your hands and completely cover the fruit. Cover the dish with foil and baking 30 minutes. Remove the foil and baking uncovered, until fruit is fork tender and the edges are bubbling, a total of 45 minutes. Let cool and serve warm or at room temperature.

2. Make “matz-chetta” or “matz-ons” for salad.

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2. Place a rack in a sheet pan and 2 matzos on top of the rack.

3. Brush olive oil on both sides of the matzo (you will use about 1 tablespoon per matzo), then sprinkle salt on both sides. It is important to season the matzo in the presence of fat.

4. Bake for 5 minutes on one side, then turn on the second side. Bake for another 5 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool.

5. For garlic add-on, rub a peeled whole garlic clove on each side of the matzo while still hot.

6. When the matzo is cool, break into shards or smaller pieces and add to salads. When composing your salad, think of pairing the toasted matzo with sliced tomatoes, fresh leafy herbs such as dill, parsley, cilantro or mint, cucumbers, grated carrots, a spritz or two of olive oil, a squeeze of lemon. The matzo will drink up the juice and fat and also avoid disintegrating into saw dust.