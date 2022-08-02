Editor's note: this article was originally published on July 25, 2022.

Whether you are a fan of peach cobbler, peach melba, peach pie, or all of the above, get ready, because peach season is quickly arriving.

This year has been tough for the peach harvest, as unseasonably cold spring weather brought crop numbers down. As a result, some orchards in and near Lancaster County that previously offered pick-your-own peaches are not offering them this year.

Brecknock Orchard in Mohnton released a statement stating that “during the last week of March, spring temperatures dipped to 20 degrees with high winds. The tiny peaches on the trees had already begun to grow inside the tight blossom, but the wind chill froze every tiny peach in our orchards.”

For the first time in 26 years, Brecknock Orchard experienced a 100% crop loss. Weaver’s Orchard in Morgantown also lost a significant portion of its peaches crop loss and has a limited number of peaches which will solely be for sale in their market.

First Fruits Farm in Stevens also announced on their Facebook page that their yield of peaches is small, and peaches will be available at the stand only.

Ed Weaver, president of Weaver’s Orchard, told LNP | LancasterOnline his farm wasn’t immune to the cold spring, either.

“We had some serious damage to many of our tree fruit crops this year, and peaches were hit the worst, losing a majority of our crop,” Weaver says. As a result, the orchard does not have enough peaches for pick-your-own.

Despite a less-robust-than-usual peach crop, there are still three pick-your-own peach experiences in Lancaster County and one in nearby York County.

Cherry Hill Orchards

400 Long Lane.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Details: Pick-your-own-peaches are available starting Thursday, Aug. 4. Cherry Hill Orchards is offering small and large boxes; the small box is $15 and the large box is $25.

More info: cherryhillorchards.com, 717-872-9311

Masonic Village Farm Market

310 Eden View Road, Elizabethtown.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Details: Pick-your-own peaches are available starting Thursday, July 28, with Red Haven peaches. Pick-your-own peaches of different varieties will be available on a rolling basis determined by when the peach varieties ripen. The approximate ripening dates of all peach types are available on their website. On weekends, head directly to the orchard for picking supplies and check-out, but on weekdays, check in to the farm market before picking. Peaches are $25 for 1/2 bushel and $15 for a peck.

More info: mvfarmmarket.com, 717-361-4520

Kauffman Orchards

53 S. Weavertown Road, Ronks.

When: Saturdays starting July 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m until Sept. 3.

Details: Peaches are $15 for a 1/2 peck and and $20 for a peck. Kauffman Orchards will provide you with containers to pick your peaches. The Kauffman Orchards market is located approximately half a mile away from the orchard at 3097 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand, PA.

More info: kauffman.farm, 717-768-7112

Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market

110 Ducktown Rd, Hellam, York County.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13.

Details: Park in grass area titled “overflow event parking.” Boxes for picking are provided at the orchard. Customers must wash hands at hand-washing stations before picking and are required to wear masks while in line and checking out. Peaches are $24 for a peck and $18 for a 1/2 peck. Aug. 13 is also Flinchbaugh’s Peach Fest. You can enjoy pick-your-own peaches as well as fresh peach sundaes, wagon rides to the peach orchard and live music.

More info: flinchbaughsorchard.com, 717-252-2540