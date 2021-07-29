Life is grand in the land of produce right about now. The choices are dizzying, the inspiration endless and the ingredient combinations indisputably exciting. If you’ve been out and about at local farm stands, you know it’s one big fruit and vegetable party. The produce is big, bold, beautiful and speaks so eloquently for itself. What follows are ideas, tips and tricks for every day of this month, which also happens to be PA Produce Month. (Note: Some entries offer more than one idea.) If we missed something from your list of August favorites, drop us a line.

Basil

Any summer fruit (and that includes early-season apples) loves sidling up with the beguiling not-quite-anise, not-quite-peppery leaf. Next time you’re in possession of a few nectarines, a wedge of watermelon or a handful of blueberries, dress it up with some basil, finely chopped into ribbons. Why should tomatoes have all the fun?

P.S. Chopping basil into thin ribbons is also known as chiffonade. (Stack several leaves in a small pile, roll up like a carpet and thinly slice the roll crosswise.)

Blackberries

First, make a scented sugar with dried culinary lavender or lemon zest. Place 1/2 cup granulated sugar in a mini chopper or blender. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons dried lavender or the grated zest of 1 lemon and pulverize until you see tiny flecks of your scented addition. For 1 pint fruit, stir in 1/4 cup of the sugar to start. Lightly press on the fruit with a fork to release some of the juices and let sit for about 15 minutes. Taste, gradually adding more sugar as needed, but usually after this brief maceration, the fruit is plenty sweet. Garnish with a squeeze of lime, a dollop of yogurt or simply tuck in with a spoon. (Think of the breakfast parfait possibilities!) Store the remaining sugar in a jar.

Blueberries

I’m reupping the details for blueberry lemonade, one of my favorite ways to use blueberries when I’m not making jam or topping my morning bowl of granola. Puree 2 cups of blueberries with 1/2 cup sugar and the grated zest of 2 lemons. Pass through a fine strainer. The resulting nectar will be a gorgeous shade of magenta. Pour into a pitcher and add 1 cup of fresh lemon juice (from about 6 lemons) and 2 cups cold water. Stir together and you are in business.

Beets

Thoroughly wash beets and pat dry. Keep skins on. Slice into 1/2-inch rounds and coat with olive oil. Season with salt and smoked paprika. Grill at 375 F on a foil-lined grate. Cook until fork tender, about 10 minutes per side.

Cabbage

Don’t extinguish those coals just yet; green cabbage loves the heat of the grill and becomes irresistibly sweet. Cut in half (or in 1-inch-thick “steaks,” depending on size) and thoroughly brush with oil. Season with salt on both sides. Lay directly on the grate if the cabbage is intact (otherwise, lay on foil), cooking on both sides until softened and charred, for a total of 15 minutes or so. Spoon your favorite vinaigrette on top; my favorite is a mustard-forward (with maybe an anchovy thrown in) Caesar-style dressing.

Cantaloupe

First, a taste: Is your melon so exquisitely delicate and sweet that it feels as if time has stopped? Then by all means, get your spoon, remove the seeds and get busy. A little salt sprinkled on top, plus a spritz of olive oil, is worth a try (as is a slice of prosciutto or some torn basil leaves).

If the melon could use a gentle assist, here are two thoughts:

—Puree 3 cups cantaloupe plus 1/4 cup granulated sugar (or simple syrup) plus 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice in a blender or food processor. Pour into a 9-inch square metal pan and set up for granita. Cover and place in the freezer. After one hour, use a fork to scrape along the edges of the pan and dismantle any larger chunks forming in the center. Repeat in 30-minute increments until you end up with small, wispy crystals.

—Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet and add 2 cups cubed cantaloupe, turning until coated. Cook until warmed through. Drizzle with honey and garnish with basil and/or plain yogurt or vanilla ice cream. Sublime.

Corn

As discussed in a recent story, I am a proud member of the corn-off-the-cob club, but here’s a five-minute salad for the road: Remove the kernels from 1 or 2 ears of corn and place in a bowl. Season with salt, pepper, maybe a little curry powder. Add some finely chopped cucumber, chile pepper or onion (or not). Squeeze a lemon or lime on top.

Slice up a ripe, sun-kissed tomato. Arrange the tomato on a plate. Scatter the corn salad on top.

Cucumber

Instead of a composed salad, make boats: Slice in half lengthwise. Sprinkle with salt if you like. Fill with chopped tomatoes, whatever leafy herbs you have on hand, a squeeze of lemon, a drizzle of olive oil, a sprinkling of za’atar. Serve with tahini sauce if you have on hand, or some plain yogurt.

Plan B: What follows is my favorite thing to eat on a sultry summer night when I’m the only one at home. Make a pot of rice. Slice a cuke or two and place in a bowl. Season with soy sauce, sesame oil and maybe a splash of rice vinegar. A few red pepper flakes, too. Scoop some rice into a bowl, top with the cucumber salad and grab a pair of chopsticks.

Dill

I started growing dill a few years ago because I wanted it for pickling projects. But every summer, I get more acquainted with this versatile herb. First thing: the dill heads eventually bolt, which means you can cut and let the seeds dry for your off-season spice pantry.

Fresh dill really sparkles in the presence of fat, from egg salad and cream sauces to roasts and meat stews. If you’re just getting started, try it in your next omelet or rice pilaf.

Eggplant

Last summer, I shared my love for grilling a whole eggplant until it’s sunken in and hardly recognizable (lanc.news/Eggplant). The outside may be charred and unattractive, but the inside is a silky puree waiting for its flavor assignment. This year’s discovery is the magic that happens when you store said charred eggplant in the refrigerator for a few days just as it is. By staying intact under the smoky shell, the flesh intensifies in flavor. If smoky eggplant is your thing, I highly recommend grilling whole on day 1 and scooping out the flesh on day 3. Season with lemon, olive oil, salt and maybe some minced garlic. A wonderful partner: A pot of tiny black lentils (sometimes known as caviar lentils) drained and spooned on top with some chopped tomatoes.

Garlic

The copious heads of garlic that we take for granted in the produce aisle actually have a season, and that season is right now. August is arguably the pinnacle of garlic freshness, and you can find it all over the county at farm stands. If the skin is still soft and the cloves difficult to pull apart, let it sit on a window sill for a week or two. Garlic this fresh smashes readily into a paste, which is ideal for vinaigrettes and sauces (see this article’s jalapeño entry) and rubbing raw onto toast (see the tomato entry).

To make a garlic paste, here’s a refresher from last year’s Stay-Put Cooking series: Thinly slice the garlic and sprinkle some salt on top. Finely chop. Lay the flat side of your knife directly on top of the garlic. Place the palm of your non-dominant hand on top of the knife and smear the garlic until you have a paste.

Jalapeño chile peppers

One of the first things I do when jalapeños show up at farm stands is make a version of schug, a Yemeni green sauce with a fiery kick that makes anything and everything taste good. A few years back, I adapted a recipe from the Zahav cookbook by the Philly-based duo Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook.

My dramatically less picante version goes something like this: 5 jalapeño chile peppers, 1 cup parsley, 1 cup cilantro, 4 cloves garlic, 2 teaspoons salt, 2 teaspoons ground cardamom, 2 teaspoons ground coriander, 2 tablespoons lemon juice. Chop the chile peppers (removing seeds as you wish) and the herbs. Place everything in a food processor until well pulverized but still with a little bit of texture. Transfer to a boil, then stir in 3/4 cup neutral oil. You’ll end up with about 2 cups. Store in a jar and keep refrigerated; it will last for a few weeks.

Mint

If mint is growing wild in your yard, take advantage of it because it won’t be for much longer. Mint lovers know the spa magic that happens with steeping a few sprigs in a quart of water, as with brewed tea. Here are a few other ideas:

n Make a simple syrup for your beverage pantry: Heat 1 cup of water and 1 cup granulated sugar in a small saucepan until the sugar is dissolved and tiny bubbles rise to the top. Add 1/2 cup mint leaves. Remove from the heat and cover. Let sit for 15 minutes and strain. Store in a glass container in the refrigerator.

—Grab a handful or two and make an on-the-fly sauce for fish, meat or grain salads: Puree with a tomato, a knob of fresh ginger, juice of a lime and neutral oil.

Nasturtiums

This is mostly a backyard garden plant that is easy to grow in raised beds and is particularly handy in August when tender salad greens can’t take the heat. The leaves are peppery and add layers of flavor to salads like leafy herbs. Their colorful flowers are also delicious and double as garnishes.

Nectarines and Peaches

If my stone fruit-loving friend had his way, he’d make peach crisp or cobbler every day of peach season. I might grow a few pant sizes, but a weekly crisp might do. Here’s a template for consideration:

Mix 3 cups fruit, plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, plus 2 tablespoons crystallized ginger, finely chopped, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1 tablespoon cornstarch or flour, and a pinch of salt.

Grease a nine-inch baking dish and pour the filling inside.

Preheat the oven to 375 F. Meanwhile, make the topping:

Cut 1/2 stick butter into small pieces and place in a small bowl. Add 1/2 cup flour and with your finger, “work” the butter into the flour until the mixture looks like sand. Add 1/2 cup brown sugar, 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon or cardamom and a pinch a salt. Add 1/2 cup rolled oats and equal amount of chopped nuts if you like. Completely cover the fruit with the topping and cover with foil. Bake for 15 minutes, then uncover and bake for 20 minutes more, or until the fruit is bubbling.

You also can think of the peach as very good plan B for the tomato in raw preparations, including pico de gallo, caprese salad and gazpacho.

Okra

I grew okra for the first time last year, which means I’m growing okra until my days are done. It is the most majestic plant, growing up to 7 feet tall, with stunning flowers that are reminiscent of hibiscus (which is a relative). It produces as long as you harvest and will stick around until the frost comes.

I hope to write more about okra in coming weeks, but here’s a recipe for fritters that I make every summer, adapted from “The Gift of Southern Cooking” by Edna Lewis and Scott Peacock:

In a large bowl, stir together 1/2 cup stone-ground cornmeal, 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon baking powder.

In a separate bowl, whisk together 1 egg and ½ cup water, then stir into the dry ingredients, mixing only until moistened (lumps are OK).

In a third bowl, add 1/2 cup finely chopped onion and 2 cups okra, thinly sliced. Season with 1/2 teaspoon each of black pepper and salt. Fold the seasoned vegetables into the batter.

Pour 1 inch of neutral oil into a heavy skillet and heat to about 340 F.

Spoon okra batter by heaping tablespoons into hot oil; do not overcrowd pan. (Note: In a 10-inch cast-iron skillet, I am able to fit four or five at a time.) Fry until golden brown on one side and, with a slotted spoon or tongs, carefully turn and continue frying until second side is browned, about three minutes. Remove from oil and drain well on paper towels. Keep in a warm oven until ready to serve. Makes about 16 pieces.

Onion

Freshly dug onions are mild and relatively sweet and quickly surrender to a quick pickle. In a medium bowl, add 1 cup water, 1/2 cup vinegar of choice, 2 teaspoons sugar and 2 teaspoons salt, stirring together until salt and sugar are dissolved. Thinly slice a large onion (about 2 cups). Let the onions hang out for at least 15 minutes while you get dinner going. A great partner for black beans, burgers or something equally fatty.

Oregano

A backyard stash of oregano means I can tuck it under the skin of a whole chicken or into the cavity of a whole fish. I add it to green sauces made in the blender and use it to season corn kernels. As it dries in the fall, it seasons flour and cornmeal.

Poblano peppers

I use them two ways:

—Roast (in a dry skillet on the stovetop, in a 400 F oven or on the grill) until evenly charred and soft. Let cool, then peel, remove the seeds and freeze for later. Use the dull side of a paring knife to help remove the skin, and don’t fret if some skin remains. The freezer stash really comes in handy for pots of chili and soup during the colder months.

—Lightly char in a dry skillet. Let cool, then fill with corn, rice, cheese or black beans. Bake in a 350 F oven until paring knife tender, about 35 minutes.

Plums

Slice in half and place on a parchment-lined sheet pan or in a baking dish cut side up. Removing the pit is optional. Sprinkle with sugar and drizzle vanilla extract on top. Ground cinnamon, too. Roast at 350 F until the juices are sputtering and the fruit is caramelizing at the edges, about 30 minutes. Let cool and remove the pits, as needed. Sprinkle with chopped almonds or pistachios and maybe a dollop of plain yogurt and tuck in. Life is good.

Potatoes

Newly dug potatoes, which are harvested in summer, are a world apart from their cured, thick-skinned brethren in the supermarket produce aisle. They are both earthy and tender, requiring less cooking time than they might require after some time in storage. In fact, I recommend steaming fresh potatoes to capture their essence, seasoning with butter or olive oil, plenty of salt and black pepper and leafy herbs of your choice. Finely chopped rosemary is one of my favorite herb partners for simply cooked spuds.

Shishito chile peppers

These mild light green peppers are graced with a thin skin, which means they cook up in mere minutes in a hot skillet or on the grill. Coat with olive oil, then cook over high heat until they soften, char and slightly shrink. Season with salt and eat while hot. This a 5-minute snack at its finest.

Snap beans

Parcook/lightly steam in a microwave (or in a stovetop steamer basket) for 3 minutes. Still too tough? Cook for 2 minutes more. Cool under cold running water, then pat dry. Place in a bowl and season with salt and a drizzle of olive oil. You’ve got the beginnings of an ad hoc niçoise salad, which you are the boss of. Maybe you open a can of tuna, or maybe you peel a few hard-cooked eggs. Maybe you stir in a handful of chopped olives, a few pickled peppers or preserved artichokes.

Tomatoes

—Make the best tomato juice of your life. Get your hands on 5 pounds of juicy, gorgeous tomatoes, which will be easy to do at any farm stand. (Depending on size, this may amount to five slicing tomatoes.) Quarter and place in a blender or food processor and puree. Pass the puree through a food mill to remove skin and seeds. Taste. You can stop here and drink up, with the understanding that it is best enjoyed immediately and has little to no preservative power. Or you can gently heat the puree in a saucepan with the juice of a lemon and salt, to bring out its tomato essence. Drink warm like soup or chill for later. The lightly seasoned version will keep for a few days in the refrigerator. You will end up with about 1 quart juice.

—Toast a few slices of bread. Rub it with 1 whole garlic clove on both sides. Slice a ripe and deeply pigmented tomato and lay some on each toast. Lay a sardine on top, then some olive oil and a squeeze of lemon.

Zucchini

Make zuke-a-mole, a pureed “butter” of sorts from grilled (or roasted) summer squash and onion, olive oil and fresh leafy herbs. Although it won’t trick you into thinking it’s guacamole, this zuke trick will make you feel very clever for transforming the prolific vegetable into a tortilla chip-worthy snack.

Here’s what you do:

Slice the squash in half lengthwise (you want about 3 pounds) and cut a large onion (skin on) into fourths. Place everything in a bowl and coat with 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1 teaspoon salt. Place 4 garlic cloves (skins on) in a separate bowl and drizzle with olive oil until coated. Wrap in foil. Roast or grill at 375 F, checking the garlic for doneness after 30 minutes. Cook the other vegetables until extremely soft, about 1 hour. (If grilling, arrange in a single layer on a greased grate or on aluminum foil.) Meanwhile, get about 1 cup of leafy herbs ready; feel free to use any combination of basil, parsley, cilantro or mint.

Let vegetables cool slightly, and squeeze garlic from skins. Place in a food processor or high-powered blender and puree. Add the herbs, 1/4 cup of olive oil, a few tablespoons of fresh lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste. Dig in.