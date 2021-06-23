After 15 months of parking our butts at home, the words “going out for a bite” have taken on new meaning.

What might have been considered a routine pit stop may now feel kind of special. After several weeks eating and sipping my way through Lancaster County, I noticed a distinctly palpable mood — one of excitement, curiosity and appreciation — for rediscovering old haunts as well as getting acquainted with new (or new-to-you) spots.

For this relative newbie, the choices for interesting food and drink far exceeded expectations; in fact, the challenge was in whittling my finds to fit these pages.

What follows are more than 30 ways to get your delicious fill throughout this extraordinary summer of re-emergence and beyond.

Enjoy every crumb; I know I did.

Cooling stations

LIQUID

— The irresistibly tart and refreshing hibiscus rickey (hibiscus tea, lime juice and sparkling water) at Passenger Coffee & Tea (7 W. King St.; 131 N. Plum St.). For menu details: passengercoffee.com.

— The gorgeous magenta-hued “Purple Haze” lemonade (infused with dried lavender) at Psychedeli, the newest addition to the roof garden at Tellus 360 (24 E. King St.) For details: instagram.com/psychedeli717.

— The very chocolatey cold brew iced coffee at Square One Coffee (145 N. Duke St.) The shop plans to reopen for indoor seating on July 1. Walk-up window and courtyard seating now open. For menu details: squareonecoffee.com.

— The rotating, seasonally driven menu of cold herbal infusions at Blade & Spade Coffee Apothecary (401 W. Walnut St.) On a recent visit, choices included maple-sweetened Elderbalm (elderflower and lemon balm) lemonade and chamomile mint iced tea. For menu details: bladeandspade.love/menu/scratch-food.

— The homemade, yeast-fueled root beer at Amish farm stands throughout the county. We spotted root beer in 12-ounce bottles and half-gallon jugs on offer at several stands, including King’s Produce in Leola; Spookynook Produce, Greenhouse & More in Landisville, Kissel Hill Fruit Farm in Lititz and A.B. Orchards in Paradise. Look for it in refrigerated cases. (And if you missed it, see our list of 40-plus farm stands throughout the county at lanc.news/FarmStands.) P.S. Do not shake the bottle before opening, unless you enjoy carbonated explosions.

FROZEN SOLID

Cones with a view:

— Lapp Valley Farm (244 Mentzer Road, New Holland): Ice cream made from the milk of the Lapp family’s herd of Jersey cows, known for its high butterfat content. Translation: This is memorably luscious ice cream that might make you cry happy tears. Consider a homemade waffle cone as your edible container. There is a satellite location at Kitchen Kettle Village in nearby Intercourse, but half of the reason to trek to the farm is to slurp on your cone while taking in the postcard-perfect pastoral view.

— The Orchard View Cafe at Masonic Village (310 Eden View Road, Elizabethtown): Small-batch ice cream from Windy Knoll Creamery in Chambersburg, with a dreamy view of the on-property orchards as well as farms and rolling hills in the distance. Open to the public Friday-Sunday. For details: mvfarmmarket.com/pages/orchard-view-cafe.

MILKSHAKES AND FLOATS:

— At the newly opened milkshake stand at Lapp’s Farm Market (1406 Lampeter Road), you can order milkshakes made with Turkey Hill ice cream or seasonal fruit smoothies. But the real draw is the adjacent herb garden, where you can have a seat and watch the butterflies and bees at work while you slurp.

— At the popular, family-friendly Milkhouse at Oregon Dairy (2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz), we’ve got our eye on the extensive menu of “Barnyard Floats” — a fountain soda concoction with a couple of scoops that float to the top of a tall glass. On my next visit, I may need to try the “coffee cow,” coffee ice cream floating in brewed coffee. For details: oregondairy.com/the-restaurant/ice-cream-shoppe.

— Square One Coffee’s take on ice cream ’n’ coffee goes two ways: as a chilly espresso shake, or a scoop of vanilla ice cream with a shot of espresso poured on top, known in Italian as an affogato.

Eating with your hands

— The thin-crust sourdough pizzas from Corey Kuchinsky’s mobile brick oven. Kuchinsky started Pizza Tent in the early months of the pandemic from the parking lot of Crowded Cookhouse on Plum Street. He’s upgraded his rig from tabletop pizza ovens to a brick oven on wheels, with Cartel Brewing & Blending (928 N. Prince St.) as the latest outpost. For weekly updates and to pre-order: Instagram.com/pizza_tent; slotted.co/pizza61821.

— The wood-fired pies via Fire & Wood by Rosa Rosa, now serving at Spring House Brewery (209 Hazel St.) Options include old favorites like margherita (mozzarella, marinara and basil) to more inventive offerings, like a pistachio and mortadella pie, or a pizza topped with barbecue pulled pork.

— The oblong, next-level flatbreads from bottle shop/bar The Fridge (534 N. Mulberry St.), for indoor, outdoor or carryout. Gluten-free pies available.

PRETZELS, SOFT AND HARD:

— The enormous 12-inch soft pretzel at Twisted Bine Beer Co. (93 E. Main St., Mount Joy). Big enough to serve a small family, the pretzel is coated with “everything bagel” seasoning and served with various mustards and beer cheese sauce.

— Whatever is just coming out of the oven at Hammond’s Pretzels (716 S. West End Ave.), still warm to the touch and handed to you in a brown paper bag. The freshly baked pretzel perfume is like a friendly hug. This is a local tradition that I hope will never die. For details: hammondspretzels.com.

— The samosas, Syrian grape leaves and falafel from Xulbo Bridge food stand on the Tellus360 rooftop (24 E. King St.) Grab a seat at a nearby table and take in one of the city’s best overhead views.

— The Uruguayan-style hand pies known as empanadas from the newly opened Empanada Gourmet (46 N. Prince St. and at Lancaster Central Market); the extensive menu includes both savory and sweet options. For menu details: empanadagourmet.net.

— The delightfully chewy sweet rice flour doughnuts known as mochi are coming to Issei Noodle (44 N. Queen St.) The Pham family is slowly rolling out this new menu item, currently available in pairs on a limited basis. Later this summer, you’ll be able to order them by the half dozen.

— The bagels and spreads from Two Poodles, the popular Harrisburg bakery that has newly announced plans to open a Lancaster city location this summer. While they work on the new space, Two Poodles has launched its Lancaster Bagel Club, a weekly delivery service available only by pre-order. More info: twopoodlesbagels.com/collections/lancaster-bagel-club.

— Although there will be more hand-held morsels than we keep track of when Wish You Well Bakery opens its brick-and-mortar space on June 30, we are most excited by their plans to offer Meghan Young’s pies by the slice. Young and partner Sebastian Schuck, who started their baking venture during the pandemic, are setting up shop in the old Harvest Moon Bagel space (47 N. Queen St.) In addition to her scrumptious lineup of seasonally inspired cakes, cookies and quiche, Young says to expect a selection of sandwiches as well as her own spin on hand-rolled bagels. Hours will be Wednesday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For details: wishyouwellbakery.com.

— If you’ve ever had the pleasure of a traditional Louisiana crawfish boil spread out on a newspaper-lined picnic table, you know that the thrill of this backyard feast is eating with your hands. There will be such an opportunity on the patio at Lititz Springs Inn (14 E. Main St., Lititz), July 3. In addition to crawfish, the boil includes andouille, boudin sausage, cornbread and corn on the cob, available on a first-come, first-serve basis, starting at 1 p.m. Plates are $15.

Beer Gardening

— Every weekend until September, Dallastown-based craft beer and cider maker Wynridge Farm is hosting a beer garden a block from its Lancaster city taproom. With seating for 200, the Warehouse District Beer Garden (595 N. Charlotte St.) will have live music and a rotation of local food trucks, including the debut of Chef Oliver Saye’s mobile African kitchen on July 18. (Stay tuned for more on Saye’s food truck ventures, coming soon.) Admission is free. For weekly updates: facebook.com/WyndridgeFarm.

— Bulls Head Public House is hosting a weekend beer garden at Kissel Valley Farm (645 E. Oregon Road, Lititz), with beer, wine and craft cocktails on tap through October. Area food trucks will be on site, along with live music. There is a $5 entrance fee. For weekly updates: facebook.com/BullsHeadPublicHouse.

Other truck stops

— Mac and cheese, collard greens, banana pudding and other soul food specialties from Reunion, the roving kitchen from The Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County. Proceeds support meal programs at the Crispus Attucks Community Center (407 Howard Ave.), where it will be parked Friday, noon to 7 p.m., as part of the Celebrate Lancaster festivities. For details: eatreunion.com.

— Tacos, huaraches, tortas and other traditional Mexican street food from El Paisano (1725 Columbia Ave.), Thursday to Sunday, 3 to 8 p.m. Menu updates: Instagram.com/elpaisanolancaster.

Farm lunch Saturdays

— Pork burgers and pork rinds from heritage Mangalitsa pigs (plus a killer fried chicken thigh sandwich) are among the menu choices at Elizabeth Farms (262 Hopeland Road, Lititz), where you can dine under the shade of their covered tent. During the summer months, food service is limited to Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For schedule updates: elizabethfarms.com.

— The chicken barbecue dinner from various Amish farm stands around the county, available on Saturdays during summer months. Here is a sampling, based on our reporting for our recent farm stand guide:

Red Barn Market (1402 Georgetown Road, Quarryville); Eldora Farm Market (1920 Lancaster Pike, Peach Bottom), Stoltzfus Produce & Market Fare (96 S. Groffdale Road, Leola), Gap View Farm Market (5320 Newport Road, Gap); Kissel Hill Fruit Farm (2101 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz). Let us know if we missed your favorite spot.

Sippy-poos

— Bourbon lovers, this one’s for you: the group that organizes Lancaster City Restaurant Week is hosting a 6ourbon (Bourbon) 7ime happy hour campaign at 15 participating bars and restaurants throughout the city. Every day from 6 to 7 p.m., through September, participating venues will offer bourbon-centric drink specials and specialty cocktails. For details: lancastercityrestaurantweek.com/bourbon-happy-hour/.

— For a sky-high view with a drink in hand, the Exchange rooftop bar/restaurant at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square (25 S. Queen St.), might just be the best fireworks-watching spot in town. They’ve just rolled out a summer cocktail menu, including a “Nice Pop” (gin, honeysuckle tea syrup, pink grapefruit juice and prosecco) and a “Blackberry Cucumber Cooler” (blackberry vodka, cucumber simple syrup, lime and club soda).

Long time, no see

After going dark last year due to the pandemic, the Lititz Farmers Market in Lititz Springs Park (24 N. Broad St., Lititz) is back in operation as a seasonal weekly market. On a recent visit, we stocked up on African-inspired goodies from the much-missed Rafiki Shoppe, a popular stand at Lancaster Central Market. (We were happy to be reunited with their harissa hummus and turmeric-flecked beef and chicken patties, which are great for work-from-home lunches.) Produce growers include Hidden Stream Farm and the Garden Patch (keep your eyes peeled for their homegrown raspberries).

Thursdays, 4 to 7 p.m., until late October.

For updates: lititzfarmersmarket.com.

Welcome, newcomers

A few spots that are on our to-eat list this summer:Isabelle, the West African food stand at Lancaster Central Market; Bhutanese and Nepali dishes from Norbu (38 N. Christian St.) and Caribbean fare from Got Jerk Island Grill (300 W. James St.), which opened this week.