One of Lancaster County’s most beloved food festivals returns July 8 and 15. Here’s what you need to know.

The basics

The 2023 Washington Boro Tomato Festival will take place Saturdays July 8 and 15 in Washington Boro Community Park, 2010 River Road, Washington Boro.

Food starts at 3 p.m., with other activities beginning at 5 p.m. and continuing until 9 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Blue Rock Fire Rescue.

Special events

The festival will feature more than just delicious tomato sandwiches -- though, one could argue those are worth the trip alone.

Musical group BorderLine will perform July 8, and HazMatt Crew will perform July 15.

There will also be raffles for items like a Pitt Boss portable griddle and a zero-gravity chair.

Event organizers also promise games.

Why tomatoes?

Washington Boro is known for its excellent soil and prime conditions for tomato growing. The area's star variety has a name to fit: Jet Star, a sweet and flavorful tomato that is low in acid.

The area also has a rich history with tomatoes. In the 1930s, the tomato industry in Washington Boro was so popular that growers formed a co-op. More than 200,000 plants grew along the edge of the Susquehanna River at that time.

For more information and updates, visit facebook.com/Kathyfry2017.