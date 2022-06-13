Again this summer season, Pennsylvania residents and tourists alike will be screaming for ice cream. And there are lots of dairies and creameries ready to serve them.

Three Lancaster County creameries are among 30 across the Keystone State that will be serving up sweet treats as participants in this year’s Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail.

The Lancaster County creameries on the trail are Fox Meadows Creamery, 2475 W. Main St., Ephrata; Lapp Valley Farm, 244 Mentzer Road, New Holland; and The Milkhouse at Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, between Neffsville and Brownstown.

This fifth statewide summer ice cream trail has gone all digital this year; past versions of the trail required a paper passport to be printed out stamped at various creameries.

When you visit any of the 30 creameries across the state this summer, you can check in with a digital passport that can be downloaded to your cellphone.

Those who visit 10 stops on the trail between now and Sept. 10 will receive a free stainless steel ice cream scoop — one to a household, while supplies last. There are plenty of stops on the trail in our surrounding counties in addition to the three located here.

To join the trail, visit the website at visitpa.com/trip/scooped-ice-cream-trail, and provide your name and email address. Then, you can either open the email on your cellphone, or provide a cellphone number to receive a text with a link through which to download the passport icon onto your mobile device.

When you make a purchase at any of the 30 creameries, you’ll get an identification code to show you’ve visited that trail stop.

The promotional ice cream trail, which launched for the season on June 1, is organized as a partnership among the state agriculture department and its PA Preferred program; the Center for Dairy Excellence; and the state tourism office.

Visit the website for a list of all the participating creameries across Pennsylvania.