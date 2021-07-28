Last year at this time, I ate plenty of fresh corn, I’m sure of it. But this year, I am really tasting it. Sweet milky kernels, almost nectarlike, with a lingering perfume. Tender to the bite, even raw. Is it my imagination, or is this summer’s crop really on its game?

Like many of you, I am eating my weight in sweet corn and will happily do so until it goes gracefully into the autumn night. In these early weeks of the season, we are throwing it onto the grill alongside salmon and whole eggplant, then rolling it in pesto, steaming in the microwave like Romaine Erb of Brooklawn Farm Market taught me (husk, place on a plate, cook for 4 minutes) for a quick dinnertime fix and cutting it off the cob. In fact, corn gets really interesting when it parts ways with the cob, as I waxed poetic last year (see : bit.ly/lanc.news/Corn10Ways). The ideas for corn off the cob keep coming; here’s the latest trio from my kitchen, with plenty of room for your own spin.

GRILLED CHEESE WITH CORN

I love corn on a cheese-lined pizza dough, so I had a hunch it would be a stellar addition to grilled cheese. The sweet-savory relationship is irresistible enough, but the textural contrast of gooey versus kernel-toothy takes this classic sandwich to the next level. In fact, this sandwich alone is reason enough to freeze corn for the winter.

Makes 2 sandwiches.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons grated cheddar, pepper Jack or whatever grateable cheese makes you happy

1/2 cup corn kernels (from 1 ear of corn)

1 to 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

4 slices of your favorite sandwich bread: Your choice of rye, whole wheat or sourdough

Optional but nice: 1 tablespoon fresh basil, cut into thin ribbons and a bit of heat in the form of hot sauce or chopped pickled peppers (optional)

Oil or cooking spray

Directions:

1. In a medium bowl, stir together 1/2 cup of the cheese and the corn. It should clump readily with your hands. Form about 4 evenly sized clumps (about 1/8 cup each).

2. Place two clumps on top of each buttered bread slice.

3. Arrange the optional add-ons on top of the cheese.

4. Press the second side on top.

5. Heat a griddle pan or cast-iron skillet over medium heat and brush with 1 tablespoon of oil (or grease with cooking spray), adding more as needed.

6. Cook the sandwiches in batches on the first side until golden brown, about 3 minutes.

7. Turn and weigh down with a cast-iron sandwich press or a heavy pot lid to help melt the cheese.

8. Cook until golden brown, about 2 minutes.

CORN-FORWARD FRITTATA

If you have a dog-eared copy of “The Stay-Put Cookbook” published last December, this variation may look familiar (it’s a riff on the Eating-Down-the-Fridge Frittata on Page 13.)

Kitchen notes: Get everything prepped and chopped before heating the skillet. The frittata comes together quickly. The amounts below are suggestions and are meant to be used as a guide; if you omit the diced pepper, for example, consider using more corn or go heavy on the tomatoes and herbs. If you prefer the creamy richness of butter to saute the vegetables, be our guest. (If you’d rather not, you know what to do.) You can’t go wrong.

Makes 4 servings.

Ingredients:

6 large eggs

3/4 teaspoon salt, plus more for seasoning

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, plus more for seasoning

3 to 4 tablespoons oil and/or butter

1/2 cup onion, shallot or leek, finely chopped

1/2 cup sweet pepper or chile pepper of choice, diced (optional)

1 to 1 1/2 cups corn kernels (from 2 to 3 ears of corn)

Optional add-ons: 1/4 cup fresh chopped parsley or basil, cut into ribbons; 5 to 6 cherry tomatoes, halved

Directions:

1. Crack the eggs into a medium bowl. Add the salt and pepper and whisk with a fork.

2. Heat a 10- or 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add 3 tablespoons of the oil, tilting the pan to coat. (If using butter, let it melt first.)

3. Add the onion, turning with tongs until coated, and cook for about 5 minutes, adjusting the heat as needed. It’s OK if the ends get a little crispy.

4. Add the diced pepper (if using), stirring until coated with the onion. Add the corn. If the mixture seems dry, add the remaining tablespoon of oil.

5. Turn the corn until coated with the other ingredients and let it cook for about 3 minutes; it’s OK if the corn gets charred. Lightly sprinkle the mixture with salt and pepper.

6. Reduce the heat under the skillet to medium-low. Pour the egg mixture into the skillet, tilting to evenly distribute.

7. Arrange tomatoes and herbs on top, if using.

8. Cover and cook until the eggs are nearly set, 8 to 10 minutes.

9. Remove the pan off the heat and let cool for a few minutes. Cut the frittata into wedges and serve warm or at room temperature.

SHORT PASTA WITH CORN

This dish is doubly corny; after removing the kernels, you’ll make a quickie corn broth which acts as the “cooking water” for the pasta. It’s a fun hack for repurposing food scraps and infuses the pasta with a delicate sweetness. Much like the frittata, this recipe is a template that invites improvisation and creativity based on what you have on hand.

I love the fiery pop of chili oil drizzle at the end, but if that sounds too feisty, consider another garnish that lends salt or umami depth, from cheese and olives to prosciutto.

Makes 4 to 5 servings.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 to 2 cups corn kernels (from 3 to 4 ears)

4 tablespoons unsalted butter or olive oil (or a combination)

1/2 medium onion, cut into half-moons (3/4 to 1 cup)

1/2 cup sweet pepper or chile pepper of choice, cut into thin strips

About 1 1/4 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Fresh thyme or oregano pulled from a few twigs (Plan B: 1 teaspoon dried)

3/4 pound short pasta of your choosing

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, cut into thin ribbons

12 to 15 cherry tomatoes, halved

Optional add-ons and garnishes: Grated zest of 1 lemon; Grated pecorino or parmigiano-reggiano cheese; chile oil; 1/4 cup chopped olives, 2 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto; 1/2 cup basil pesto

Directions:

1. Make the corn cob broth: Place the trimmed corn cobs in a large saucepan, cutting them in half as needed to fit inside.

2. Add 12 cups of water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove the cobs and keep covered over low heat until you are ready to cook the pasta.

3. Meanwhile, heat the butter in a large skillet, tilting the pan until the surface is coated. Add the onion, turning until coated, and cook until softened, about 5 minutes.

4. Add the pepper, turning until coated with the onion, and cook for about 3 minutes.

5. Set aside 1/2 cup of the corn kernels. Add the remaining corn to the onion mixture, turning until coated. Season with 1/4 teaspoon of salt, black pepper and the thyme or oregano.

6. Cook until the mixture has softened and sweetened; you may keep over low heat while the pasta cooks.

7. Return the corn broth to a boil over high heat. Add the remaining 1 teaspoon of salt.

8. Add the pasta, stir and return to a boil. Cook until al dente, based on the package instructions.

9. With a long-handled colander, scoop out the pasta and transfer to a large bowl.

10. Pour the corn-onion mixture on top.

11. With tongs, carefully turn until the pasta is thoroughly coated.

12. Taste for salt and pepper and re-season as needed.

13. Add the remaining corn, basil, cherry tomatoes and any of the optional garnishes. Ladle in corn broth as needed; the pasta will drink up some of the broth and also help make a sauce.

14. Eat hot.