restaurant week

Lancaster City Restaurant Week, which runs Sept. 13 to Sept. 19, encourages the community to support city eateries that have had business limited by the pandemic shutdown and restrictions.

 METRO NEWSPAPER SERVICE

Lancaster City Restaurant Week, a twice-yearly campaign to promote local food businesses, kicks off Monday. As of press time, 29 businesses are participating, a group that includes sit-down restaurants, food trucks and a food stand. As was the case in the spring, menu specials and deals will also apply to takeout orders as a nod to continued social distancing.

It’s been five months since restaurants and bars got the green light to reopen indoor dining rooms and resume pre-pandemic operations. But with the easing of restrictions came a labor shortage, and many businesses, as LNP | LancasterOnline reported this spring, have been operating on a reduced schedule due to lack of staff.

LCRW newcomers include Jamaican-flavored Got Jerk Island Bar & Grill, Norbu (serving Bhutanese and Nepalese home cooking), the burger truck Nano Grill, the nosh-driven Psychedeli on the Tellus360 rooftop, and the loaded fries emporium known as SpiceKings Kitchen.

LCRW continues through Sunday, Sept. 19. For a full list of restaurants and other details, visit lancastercityrestaurantweek.com or check out the event’s Instagram page at instagram.com/lancastercityrestaurantweek.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags