Lancaster City Restaurant Week, a twice-yearly campaign to promote local food businesses, kicks off Monday. As of press time, 29 businesses are participating, a group that includes sit-down restaurants, food trucks and a food stand. As was the case in the spring, menu specials and deals will also apply to takeout orders as a nod to continued social distancing.

It’s been five months since restaurants and bars got the green light to reopen indoor dining rooms and resume pre-pandemic operations. But with the easing of restrictions came a labor shortage, and many businesses, as LNP | LancasterOnline reported this spring, have been operating on a reduced schedule due to lack of staff.

LCRW newcomers include Jamaican-flavored Got Jerk Island Bar & Grill, Norbu (serving Bhutanese and Nepalese home cooking), the burger truck Nano Grill, the nosh-driven Psychedeli on the Tellus360 rooftop, and the loaded fries emporium known as SpiceKings Kitchen.

LCRW continues through Sunday, Sept. 19. For a full list of restaurants and other details, visit lancastercityrestaurantweek.com or check out the event’s Instagram page at instagram.com/lancastercityrestaurantweek.