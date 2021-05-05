While May 5 is typically associated with Cinco De Mayo, Americans across the country also celebrate the culinary pride of southeast Pennsylvania on May 5.

National Hoagie Day spotlights the famous Philadelphia sandwich and provides a nice alternative to all the tacos and tortilla chips that are usually consumed on Cinco De Mayo.

In preparation for National Hoagie Day, we asked our readers for their favorite restaurant in Lancaster County to grab a hoagie.

The restaurants listed below all received at least two votes in LancasterOnline's National Hoagie Day survey.

Here are the best restaurants to get a hoagie in Lancaster County according to LNP | LancasterOnline readers.

Bruno's of Lititz

The top vote-getter in LancasterOnline's survey, Bruno's of Lititz offers a wide variety of hoagies with exceptional ingredients and great service.

One reader said, "Ingredients are always fresh, both their hard and soft rolls are must-try's. Owners and staff are super friendly and remember their customers by name. Great location in downtown Lititz."

More information: 11 E Kleine Ln, Lititz | 717-626-7827 | Hours: Monday - Thursday and Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.; Sunday: closed | Menu.

PrimoHoagies

One of the most well known hoagie joints in the area, PrimoHoagies has been providing tasty hoagies to residents of Lancaster County since 2015.

One reader said, "The roll is what makes it. Hard crust, soft inside and they load it with fresh meat and the sharp provolone makes it complete! The best!"

More information: 2085 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Township | 717-690-2951 | Hours: Monday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. | Menu.

Caruso's Pizzeria

With two locations in Lancaster County, Caruso's Pizzeria is a go-to for anyone in the area who's craving a delicious hoagie.

One reader said, "Every time we visit my family in Manheim Twp. we have to get subs at Caruso’s. We all have our favorites. They are delicious!"

Manheim Township location: 1908 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Township | 717-519-1919 | Hours: Monday - Thursday: 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Friday - Saturday: 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Sunday: 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. | Menu.

Willow Street location: 2933 Willow Street Pike, East Lampeter Township | 717-464-6464 | Hours: Monday: closed | Tuesday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. | Menu.

Rosario's Pronto Pizza & Italian Restaurant

Rosario's Pronto Pizza & Italian Restaurant brings a little taste of Italy to Lancaster County. Most notably, their Italian hoagies.

One reader said, "Consistently good with fresh ingredients and wonderful rolls."

More information: 289 W Main St, Upper Leacock Township | 717-656-8977 | Hours: Monday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. | Menu.

Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's is one of the better known sandwich shops in Pennsylvania. The chain made it's way to Lancaster County in 2018.

One reader said, "The sandwiches are very good and filling!"

More information: 1581 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Township | 717-826-9389 | Hours: Monday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. | Menu.

Honorable mentions

These are the restaurants that received at least one vote in our survey.

Andy's Market Inc.: 310 N 11th St, Columbia.

Smith's Hotel & Bar: 1030 Lancaster Ave, Columbia.

Wegmans: 2000 Crossings Blvd, Manheim Township.

Stubby's Bar & Grille: 254 E Frederick St, Lancaster city.

Wawa: 2126-2132 Lincoln Hwy E, East Lampeter Township.

The Grille: 241 W Roseville Rd, Manheim Township.

Sal's Pizza: 2345 S Market St, Mount Joy Township.

House of Pizza: 2419 Willow Street Pike N, West Lampeter Township.

Today's Pizza: 933 E Main St, Rapho Township

Two Cousin's Pizza: 1633 Lincoln Hwy E, East Lampeter Township.

The Sandwich Factory Sports Lounge: 2520 Lititz Pike, Manheim Township.

Village Farm Market: 1520 Division Hwy, Ephrata Township.

Dottie's Snack Bar: 425 W 4th St, Quarryville.

Dominion Pizza: 308 S Queen St, Lancaster city.

Cravings Gourmet Deli: 109 Butler Ave, Manheim Township.

Firehouse Subs: 120 Rohrerstown Rd Ste 8A, East Hempfield Township.

Roma Pizza: 54 E Main St, Ephrata.

Nino's New York Style Pizza: 361 Comet Dr, Millersville.