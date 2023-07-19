Summertime in Lancaster is a great time to enjoy delicious local dining — and this year, there are a multitude of options for restaurants that offer the option of BYOB, or bring your own beverage.

While restaurants don't make money from alcohol sales when patrons BYOB, it’s a customer-centered option that draws in patrons who have a specific beverage they want to bring along to their special occasion.

Jim Lorah, co-owner of Gracie’s On West Main with his wife, Gracie Volker, offers BYOB at their cafe for several reasons.

“It gives people an option,” Lorah said. “We offer it for the few guests that really want it, who would love to bring a bottle of champagne to celebrate a brunch or celebrate an event.”

For customers, this means they can bring their favorite bottle of wine or beer along. Some restaurants even offer cocktail ingredients if the customer brings their own liquor.

“I love BYOB because it saves my friends and I money especially when it comes to bottomless mimosas,” said Amanda Sigman, of Lancaster, who enjoys dining out. “We can all chip in a few dollars and have plenty of drinks for the whole meal.”

Gracie’s is one of the few establishments that offers fresh juice for batching cocktails. If choosing a brunch celebration at Gracie’s, Lorah recommends pairing a freshly squeezed mimosa with their savory eggs Benedict.

From French to Japanese cuisine, Lancaster offers many options for a fun meal out on the town.

Here are 13 places where you can BYOB.

CAFE EAST

Address: 594 Centerville Road, Lancaster.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Details: Asian cuisine and sushi bar; no corking fee.

Contact: 717-892-3858, cafeeastsushi.com

CALLALOO

Address: 351 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster.

Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Details: Trinidadian cuisine; no corking fee.

Contact: 717-824-3964, callalootrinidadiankitchen.com

C'EST LA VIE

Address: 18 N. Market St., Lancaster.

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch Tuesday through Saturday; 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner Tuesday through Thursday; 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for dinner Friday and Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays.

Details: Parisian cuisine; $25 corking fee.

Contact: 717-299-7319, clvlancaster.com

CITRONELLE

Address: 110 W. Orange St., Lancaster.

Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Details: Modern French cuisine; $5 corking fee.

Contact: 717-208-6697, citronnellepa.com

COCINA MEXICANA

Address: 112 N. Water St., Lancaster.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Details: Mexican cuisine; no corking fee.

Contact: 717-393-9193, cocinamexicanalancaster.com

FLORA’S

Address: 306 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Friday; noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Details: Latin fusion; $5 corking fee per table. Provides nonalcoholic ingredients for sangria and margaritas.

Contact: ​717-553-5365, florasrestaurant.com

GRACIE’S ON WEST MAIN

Address: 264 W. Main St., Leola.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and Monday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Details: Breakfast, brunch and lunch; no corking fee. Batch-made cocktail ingredients available.

Contact: 717-556-0004, gracieslancaster.com

HIMALAYAN CURRY & GRILL

Address: ​22 E. Orange St., Lancaster.

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Details: Nepalese and Indian cuisine; no corking fee.

Contact: 717-393-2330, himalayanlancaster.com

LUCA

Address: 436 W. James St., Lancaster.

Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Details: Italian cuisine; $25 corking fee per bottle.

Contact: 717-553-5770, lucalancaster.com

ON ORANGE

Address: 108 W. Orange St., Lancaster.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday through Monday.

Details: Brunch; no corking fee.

Contact: 717-299-5157, onorange.wordpress.com

RACHEL’S CAFE & CREPERIE

Address: 201 W. Walnut St., Lancaster; 608 Richmond Drive, Suite 109, Lancaster.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Details: French creperie; $2 corking fee.

Contact: 717-399-3515, rachelscreperie.com

SUKHOTHAI

Address: 398 Harrisburg Ave. #450, Lancaster.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Details: Thai cuisine; $2 corking fee per bottle.

Contact: 717-517-9422, sukhothai-lancaster.com

YUZU ASIAN CUISINE

Address: 12 McGovern Ave., Lancaster.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday; 3 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday; 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Details: Asian cuisine; no corking fee

Contact: 717-509-8488, yuzuasian.com