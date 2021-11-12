From turkey dinners and sides to dinner rolls and pies, several Lancaster County businesses are still accepting pre-orders for Thanksgiving. As the calendar inches closer to the big day, a little menu help may go a long way. Here are the pre-order details from 10 businesses throughout the county.

Brecknock Orchard

390 Orchard Road, Brecknock Township.

The extensive pie lineup includes caramel apple pecan, black raspberry crumb and tart cherry; apple dumplings, sweet breads and pumpkin whoopie pies also available.

To order: 717-445-5704; brecknockorchard.com/bakery

Deadline: Nov. 23.

Pickup: Choice of dates until Nov. 24, starting at 8 a.m.

El Toro Barbocoa

14 Blue Rock Road, Millersville

The restaurant is offering whole smoked turkeys with gravy and smoked brisket with barbecue sauce, along with complete turkey dinners, with various trimmings. Sides, which include honey butter cornbread, cheesy potato casserole and a four-cheese mac and cheese, are also available on an a la carte basis.

Deadline: Nov. 19.

To order: 717-584-3116; eltorobarbacoa.com/thanksgiving-at-home

Pickup: Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Freinschaft Market

393 Harrisburg Ave.

Rotisserie-roasted whole turkey and breasts, plus stuffing, mashed and gravy available on an a la carte basis.

Deadline: Nov. 20.

Pickup: Nov. 23-24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To order: 717-490-6130; freinschaftmarket.com

Front Porch Baking Co.

513 Leaman Ave., Millersville

In addition to her naturally leavened loaves, Kristen Richards is whipping up an assortment of Thanksgiving goodies including a vegan cider Bundt, brioche pull-apart rolls topped with sage butter and a cranberry-pear pie with spiced crumble.

Deadline: Nov. 17 or until sold out.

To order: frontporchbakingco.com/thanksgiving-preorder.

Pickup: Nov. 23-24, 2 to 6 p.m.; 5-mile delivery available for $2.50.

Hands on the Earth Orchard

421 Weber Road, Lititz.

You can stock up on Dave Fahnestock’s exceptional apples and treat yourself to a homemade pastry for the ride home. The apple-centric choices are many and include: A butter-lard pie crust filled with Winesap apples, an all-butter rustic tart and Pop-Tart-like pastries for Thanksgiving morning.

Deadline: Nov. 21.

To order: handsontheearth.com

Farm pickup: Nov. 22-24, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lemon Street Market

241 W. Lemon St.

The store is accepting pre-orders on behalf of several local bread bakeries, including Mili’s Bakery, Amaranth Bakery and Thom’s Bread, along with trays of mac and cheese and potato salad from Oliver Saye’s Homage: Cuisines of the West African Diaspora.

Deadline: Nov. 19, 7 p.m.

To order: lemonstreetmarket.com/blog/2021-thanksgiving-pre-orders

Pickup: Nov. 23-24, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Masonic Village Farm Market

310 Eden View Road, Elizabethtown.

Extensive selection of pies, including mincemeat, sweet potato crunch and wet-bottom shoofly.

Deadline: Nov. 21.

To order: 717-361-4520; farmmarket@masonicvillages.org

Pickup: Nov. 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; the market will be open for shopping as well.

Rooster Street Butcher

In addition to whole uncooked turkeys, Rooster Street is whipping up a variety of sides, including cranberry relish, gravy, sausage stuffing and a sweet potato-pecan mash.

Deadline: Until sold out.

To order: roosterst.com

Pickup: Nov. 23-24 at Lancaster Central Market (23 N. Market St.) and Rooster Street (11 S. Cedar St., Lititz)

Sugar Whipped Bakery

77 E. Main St., Lititz.

A selection of four pies (apple, pumpkin, cranberry apple and pecan), with gluten-free vegan options.

Deadline: Nov. 20.

To order: 717-568-2202; Orders@sugarwhippedbakery.com

Wish You Well Bakery

47 N. Queen St.

A selection of nine-inch pies (we’ve got our eyes on the sweet potato meringue) from Meghan Young, plus her maple pumpkin cheesecake, cookie assortment and bagels, bialys and shmears for Thanksgiving morning.

To order: wishyouwellbakery.com/thanksgiving-pre-orders

Deadline: Nov. 17, or until sold out.

Pickup: Nov. 24, 3 to 6 p.m.; free 5-mile delivery available for purchases over $50.

Zig’s Bakery and Café

800 E. Newport Road, Lititz.

The menu is giant (zigsbakery.com/menu), but we’re looking at those pies, which include egg custard, mincemeat, raisin crumb and shoofly; 5-and 9-inch pies available only.

To order: 717-626-7981; rders@zigsbakery.com

Deadline: Nov. 23, 6 p.m.