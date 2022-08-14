Sometimes you want to go out for a meal without leaving your four-legged friend behind.

Typically, you can only feed your dog under the table while at home. But a few restaurants and breweries in Lancaster open their patios to both humans and pets.

The restaurants below only allow dogs on the patio, and not inside the building, so plan accordingly.

Rachel's Cafe and Creperie

201 W Walnut St., Lancaster.

608 Richmond Drive, Lancaster.

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Richmond Drive location is closed Tuesday.

Details: Both locations of Rachel’s Cafe and Creperie are dog friendly on their outdoor patios. Rachel’s is a Lancaster favorite and features a full-service coffee and smoothie bar as well as a menu with various specialty crepes.

More info: rachelscreperie.com.

Stoner Grille

605 Granite Run Drive, Lancaster.

Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30-10 p.m.; Friday, 4:30-11 p.m.; Saturday, noon. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.

Details: Stoner Grille is a classic American restaurant in the Stoner Commons featuring a diverse drink menu and foods such as tacos, burgers and salads. The outdoor patio is next to Pelvo’s Putt Putt Mini Golf.

More info: stonercommons.com.

The Fridge

534 N Mulberry St., Lancaster.

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.

Details: The Fridge is a local restaurant to grab pizza and craft beer, with over 400 brew options. Dogs are allowed to join their owners in the Fridge’s outdoor seating area.

More info: beerfridgelancaster.com.

Spring House Brewing Company

209 Hazel St., Lancaster.

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight.

Details: Spring House Brewing Co. has a designated pet-friendly patio, Dalton’s Doggie Deck, for patrons to eat with their canine friends. The menu features a variety of sandwiches, pizzas and salads, along with a large variety of beers. Fresh water and treats are available for dogs, and Spring House Brewing even has a miniature pup menu featuring “Chow’s Chicken” and “Barley’s Burger Patty.”

More info: springhousebeer.com.

Tomato Pie Cafe

23 North Broad St., Lititz.

Hours: Sunday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Details: Located in the heart of “the coolest small town in America,” Lititz, Tomato Pie Cafe’s outdoor patio is pet-friendly. Featuring extensive breakfast and lunch menus, Tomato Pie Cafe has an array of options and is known for their signature tomato pie made with fresh red tomatoes. Tomato Pie Cafe also runs a rotating seasonal features menu.

More info: tomatopiecafe.net.

C’est La Vie

18 N. Market St., Lancaster.

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30- 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30-9 p.m.

Details: Located next to Lancaster Central Market, C’est La Vie has a large amount of outdoor dining tables that are pet friendly. C’est La Vie serves casual fine dining and takes inspiration from Parisian Bistros. Using local ingredients, the menu at C’est La Vie is frequently changing. It’s a busy location, though – especially on days Central Market is open – so be mindful if your dog gets overstimulated in crowded environments.

More info: clvlancaster.com.

Oka Asian Fusion

721 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster.

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.

Details: Across the street from Franklin and Marshall College is Oka Asian Fusion, which allows dogs on its outdoor patio. Oka has an extensive sushi and sashimi menu as well as a variety of curries, Thai and Chinese inspired dishes.

More info: okaasianfusion.com.

Black Forest Brewery

301 W Main St., Ephrata.

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 4- 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Details: Black Forest Brewery in Ephrata is located on the property of the 1777 Americana Inn Bed and Breakfast. The brewery features a long craft beer menu along with a variety of appetizers and sandwiches. Their outdoor seating area allows guests to bring their dogs.

More info: blackforestbrewery.net.

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar

1573 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster.

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Details: Located in the Belmont Shopping Center, Harvest has an outdoor patio that is pet-friendly. The restaurant features a rotating seasonal menu featuring flatbreads, sandwiches, entree bowls and vegan options. Harvest hosts a happy hour on Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m. when select drink and food options are 25% off.

More info: harvestseasonal.com/lancaster-restaurant.

Shot and Bottle

2 N Queen St., Lancaster.

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Saturday, 9 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Details: Shot and Bottle is located next to Lancaster’s Central Market, making it a prime location for people-watching. (But because of its busy location, be mindful if your dog doesn’t do well with a lot of activity.) The restaurant offers craft beer, a large cocktail list and menus for any meal of the day.

More info: shotandbottle.com.