Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 25, which means it’s time to start planning (or start thinking about it). If turkey is part of your holiday table, local farms are ready to take your orders. You may notice that prices are slightly higher than they were last year, unsurprising given the continued financial strain of the pandemic and supply chain shortages and delays.

Below are 10 ways to get your hands on a fresh locally raised bird, plus the scoop on scratch gravy from Lancaster soup guy Drew Moore.

COUNTRY MEADOWS FARM

What: Broad-breasted white turkeys raised on pasture.

Whole turkey options: 12 to 25 pounds ($4.29/lb.)

How to order: 717-224-9493; $20 deposit per turkey to reserve, with balance due upon pickup.

Pickup: At Lancaster Central Market. Nov. 20, 23 and 24, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ESBENSHADE TURKEY FARM

What: Indoor-raised broad-breasted white turkeys from this large-scale family operation that has been doing business since 1858.

Where: 109 Esbenshade Road, Ronks.

Whole turkey options: 12 to 30 pounds ($3.95/lb.); frozen birds available upon request.

Other options: Turkey breasts, legs, thighs and wings available for pre-orders only; prices vary.

How to order: 717-687-7631; on a first-come, first serve basis.

Pickup options: At the farm, Nov. 22 to 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; at Eden Resort (225 Eden Road, Manheim Township) Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; at Leisure Lanes (3440 Columbia Ave., East Hempfield Township), Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

GREEN MEADOW FARM

What: “Bird and a box”— a 16-pound broad-breasted white turkey raised on pasture and a box of seasonal produce for $100. As of press time, the veg lineup was still being ironed out, but in an email, the Brendle family told a reporter to expect “typical Thanksgiving fare,” including fresh herbs, potatoes and cabbage (and enough to feed six to eight guests). The Brendles post regular updates on Instagram: @greenmeadowfarmpa.

Where: 1030 Mount Vernon Road, Gap.

How to order: gmforders@gmail.com; 717-442-5222.

Pick up: At the farm, Tuesday, Nov. 23.

HORSESHOE RANCH

What: Broad-breasted birds fed non-GMO grain and raised on pasture from farming couple Bryan and Brittany Donovan, who are based in Lebanon County.

Whole turkey options and weight: 12 to 22 pounds ($6/lb.)

How to order: horseshoeranchpa.com; $25 deposit to reserve; balance invoiced at time of delivery.

Pick up: Delivery only to Lancaster addresses, Nov. 23.

LANCASTER FARM FRESH

What: Broad-breasted white turkeys raised on pasture from local member farmers of this cooperative, with organic or non-GMO options.

Where: Pickup location based on your zip code.

Whole turkey options and weight: Organic, 12 to 16 pounds only (about $7.10/lb); non-GMO, 12 to 20 pounds (about $5.82/lb.).

How to order: lancasterfarmfresh.com/product-category/csa-store/turkey/

Pickup: At location of your choosing upon online checkout; Nov. 22-24.

LINDENHOF FARM

What: Broad-breasted white turkeys, as well as heritage breeds, raised on pasture.

Where: 2170 Kirkwood Pike, Kirkwood.

Whole turkey options and weight: Broad-breasted, 9 to 24 pounds ($4.70 per lb.); Heritage, 6 to 12 pounds ($9.50 per lb.)

Other options: Turkey breasts, leg quarters and wings are also available; prices vary.

How to order: (717) 715-9765; lindenhoffarm.net. $20 deposit to reserve; balance paid upon pickup.

Pickup: At the farm, Nov. 22 to 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LIVENGOOD FAMILY FARM

What: Broad-breasted white turkeys, raised on pasture and fed non-GMO grain.

Where: 1648 Morningside Drive, West Lampeter Township.

Whole turkey options: 12 to 20 pounds ($4.30/lb.)

Other options: Whole turkey that has been broken down into smaller parts ready for freezer, $10 surcharge. If you’re low on freezer space and interested in a turkey for December holidays, the farm is offering to hold and freeze it for later. On pick up days, the farm is offering whole breasts, thighs, drumsticks and giblets on first come, first serve basis; email to inquire.

How to order: 717-327-6817; livengoodfamilyfarm.com. $40 deposit to reserve; balance paid upon pickup.

Pickup: At the farm, Nov. 22-23, 3-6 p.m.; Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SENSENIG POULTRY

What: Indoor-raised broad-breasted white turkeys from this large-scale family-owned operation in Lititz that has been in business since 1948.

Where: Available via Shenk’s Poultry and Turkey Lady at Lancaster Central Market.

Whole turkey options: 10 to 30 pounds (Shenk’s); 10 to 24 pounds (Turkey Lady) at $3.19/lb.

Other options: Turkey breasts, legs and wings; prices vary.

How to order: Via Turkey Lady, 717-587-8015 or turkeyladytarrah@gmail.com, order deadline is Nov. 19; Or Shenk’s Poultry, 717-391-7770 or 717-786-9018.

Pickup: At Lancaster Central Market, Nov. 23-24, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHADY ACRES FARM

What: Broad-breasted white turkeys raised on pasture and fed non-GMO grain.

Where: 8514 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown

Whole turkey options: 12 to 28 pounds ($3.50/lb).

How to order: 717-361-1640 or at the farm store, on a first-come, first-served basis. Farm accepts credit cards.

Pickup: At the farm, Nov. 19 and Nov. 22 to 24, 2-6 p.m.

WEAVER’S TURKEY FARM

What: Broad-breasted white turkeys raised on this large-scale family operation (about 15,000 birds a year).

Where: 154 W. Farmersville Road, Leola.

Whole turkey options and weight: 10 to 30 pounds ($2.59/lb).

Other options: Turkey breasts, legs and wings are also available; prices vary.

How to order: 717-354-9136 or stop by farm.

Pickup: At the farm, Nov. 23-24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LOCAL STOCK AND GRAVY

If you’d rather have someone else handle the turkey stock and gravy this year, Drew Moore of Crowded Kitchen has you covered. With poultry bones sourced from Tarrah Berrier (aka The Turkey Lady), Moore will begin accepting orders Nov. 1 for pick up Nov. 23-24.

Both stock and gravy will be available by the pint, quart and half gallon. Prices start at $5.50 for the stock; $6.50 for the gravy.

To order: Stop by his stand at Lancaster Central Market or give him a call at: 717-874-5998.

P.S. Moore and his team could use an extra hug right about now. Last weekend, a vehicle crash caused major damage to his production kitchen on North Plum Street, resulting in a more limited menu until repairs are made.