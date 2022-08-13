Whoopie pies made with alcohol, stuffed pig stomach, potato chips with a cult-like following – all in one place? You must be in Lancaster County – at Root’s Country Market and Auction, to be exact.

Root’s Country Market and Auction in Manheim is the oldest single family-run country market in Lancaster County. In 1925, Root’s was opened for the purpose of hosting poultry markets. Since then, it has grown into a beloved Lancaster County staple for its expansive food selection and eclectic knick-knacks.

Open only on Tuesdays, Root’s Market has more than 200 stands, where visitors can try out the flavors of Lancaster County. With so many options, navigating Roots can seem overwhelming at first. Wondering where to start? Read below for 10 must-try food stands at Root’s Market.

Fink’s French Fries

Fink’s is famous for a reason. In 2016, LNP readers voted Fink’s French Fries as the best in the county in a poll on LancasterOnline. Liane and Dale Lefever bought the business from Clair Fink in 1988. Before the Lefevers took over, Fink ran the stand for 42 years. Now, the owners continue to make their fries exactly as Fink did, keeping the original owner’s name, too. Made from local potatoes, Fink’s fries are crispy on the outside, soft and perfectly cooked on the inside. Enjoy them with vinegar, doused with ketchup, plain, or whatever other way you like them.

Worth Trying: Classic french fries.

Michael’s Homestyle Bread

Michael’s Homestyle Bread is a Lancaster classic. With a main bakery in Strasburg, Michael’s also runs a stand at Root’s Market. Michael’s has everything from sand tarts to sticky buns to its famous cinnamon raisin bread. Try its cinnamon raisin bread in French toast for a next-level breakfast experience.

Worth Trying: Cinnamon raisin bread

Creekside Produce

Root’s Market is filled with homegrown farm stands, including Creekside Produce. Although the stand may look small, the produce definitely is not. With an array of homegrown vegetables including green beans, tomatoes and more, Creekside Produce is the perfect stand to grab some Lancaster County farm-fresh goodies. Creekside’s corn is a great side for a summer meal.

Worth Trying: Homegrown bi-color corn.

Norm’s Pretzels

Since 1979 Norm’s Pretzels has been a fan favorite at Root’s Market. Serving homemade soft pretzels and funnel cakes, Norm’s is a farmer’s market staple. The stand has a variety of flavors for its soft pretzels including garlic, butter, sour cream and onion and specialty pretzel dogs. Feeling extra hungry? Norm’s has you covered with its large size soft pretzel, which is larger than your head.

Worth Trying: Garlic soft pretzel.

The Sweet Spot

Recently featured in LNP for its unique Mountain Dew whoopie pie, The Sweet Spot has everything a dessert lover could ever want. Putting spins on a PA Dutch classic, the third-generation stand has an array of unique whoopie pie flavors, including their “boozy pies” made with alcohol, which you have to be 21-and-older to purchase. If you are looking for a dessert to feed a crowd, check out their “Big Whoop” which feeds about 12 people. Other desserts include a variety of stuffed cookies, Rice Krispies treats and a variety of chocolate candies made with local Wilbur chocolate, including chocolate-covered bacon.

Worth Trying: Red Velvet whoopie pie.

Hummer’s Smoked Meats and Cheeses

Hummer’s Meats, which operates a storefront in Mount Joy, is a family-owned butcher shop that has been in business since 1957. The stand sells sausages, traditional Lebanon and PA Dutch sweet bologna, stuffed pig stomach, flavored cream cheeses and an assortment of other meats and cheeses.

Worth Trying: Homemade ham loaf.

Simply Greek

A stand holder since 1986, Simply Greek is a family-run Greek stand. The stand at Root’s sells a variety of gyros, Greek salads, Greek pasta salads, and of course, baklava. Simply Greek serves fresh and authentic Greek Food for those looking for something different than the PA Dutch classics. Beloved by many locals and tourists, Simply Greek is a great place to grab lunch before leaving Root’s for the day.

Worth Trying: Spinach and feta lasagna.

Pit Beef Shack

The name says it all. The Pit Beef Shack serves pit beef sandwiches and wraps. Tucked around the corner outside at Root’s, the stand almost always has a line. The traditional pit beef sandwich is a fan favorite. Pit beef is made by thinly slicing roast beef and cooking it over a hot charcoal fire for a smokey flavor. The sandwich itself overflows with meat and is served on a kaiser roll. Its location makes it a convenient stop on the way out of Root’s.

Worth Trying: Pit beef sandwich.

Dippy’s Ice Cream

Dippy’s Ice Cream has been a staple at Root’s since 2008. The stand has 18 different hand-dipped ice cream flavors from Kreider Farms in Lancaster County and homemade waffle cones. The stand offers classic ice cream flavors like chocolate, coffee and vanilla, as well as unique flavors such as espresso caramel swirl.

Worth Trying: Black raspberry ice cream.

Zerbe’s Snacks

Started in 1947 in Denver, PA, Zerbe’s Snacks is a Lancaster County classic. The business was sold to Brian Nissley in 1992 and kept the tradition alive. Nissley expanded the traditional kettle-cooked potato chips to include a “dark” chip, made with russet potatoes, which have a “cult-like following,” according to its website. At Root’s the Zerbe’s Snacks stand includes their traditional potato chips as well as hard pretzels, and other snacks. Some varieties of their chips include red hot, honey mustard and onion, cheddar and sour cream amongst the

traditional flavors.

Worth Trying: “Dark” potato chips.