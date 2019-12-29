The buzz over plant-based proteins hasn’t died down a bit during the few years they have ruled as a top food trend in the United States.

In fact, the buzz has gotten much louder.

“The plant-based proteins are just going to keep on picking up momentum” in 2020, said Johnny Roberts, marketing coordinator for Isaac’s restaurants.

“It has hit the fast-food chains, even,” Roberts added.

Indeed, in the last few months, Burger King and KFC have introduced products using the Impossible meat substitute, including a Whopper and plant-based fried “chicken.”

And McDonald’s has been testing a “PLT” — plant, lettuce and tomato sandwich featuring a meatless Beyond Meat burger patty — in Canada.

Roberts and others have been weighing in on food trends they see coming our way in the new year.

Roberts attends the annual National Restaurant Association Show and the restaurant Marketing Executives Group conference in Chicago every May, where food-service trends for the coming year are explored on a massive scale.

“I can’t begin to tell you,” Roberts said, how much plant-based foods were discussed and promoted at those events.

Andrew Freeman, founder of af&co, a restaurant consulting firm in San Francisco, echoed Roberts’ prediction in the company’s annual trend report, released in a live online event last month.

“This is a mainstream trend ... and a lot of hotels and restaurants are embracing this,” Freeman said.

Vegan has gone viral, the af&co report says, and restaurants would do well to continue offering additional vegetarian and vegan options on menus in 2020.

In general, Freeman advises, if a restaurant has a menu of 10 items, three of them should be plant-based to cater those who are eating less or no meat.

The annual food trend report from Whole Foods, which has a store in Lancaster, says plant-based proteins are expected to expand beyond soy-based substitutes into ones made with such ingredients as grains and mung beans in 2020.

Around the world

The embrace of international and multicultural cuisines, including fusions of different styles of food, will continue to expand throughout 2020, Roberts says.

“Overall, a (big) trend is still just exploring the world from your dining table,” he says.

The Freeman report names the “bright, herbal” cuisine from Laos as its international cuisine of the year for 2020.

“Expect spicy meat ‘salads’ (larb), lots of fresh herbs, simple grilled meats and fish, and plenty of sticky rice,” the Freeman report says of the Laotian menu.

The Whole Foods report predicts West African foods, using a base of tomatoes, onions and chili peppers, flavored with peanuts, ginger and lemongrass and utilizing such cereal grains as sorghum, teff and millet, are another 2020 trend.

The 2020 Foodbytes trend report from Datassential, a food industry market research firm, suggests South African cuisine and restaurants will be a “microtrend” in 2020, bringing South African wine, biltong jerky and chili-derived piri piri sauce to American diners.

Datassential also suggests restaurants will be grappling with the concept of the authenticity of multicultural cuisine.

A trend related to this concept, the report says, is a move toward “hyper-regionality,” or embracing the dishes of a particular region within a country — Oaxacan or Yucatecan cuisine, rather than a broadly defined Mexican cuisine, for example.

Delivery and digital

“The other big thing affecting our industry is delivery, and being creative with it,” Roberts says. “It’s about (restaurants) doing their own native delivery as opposed to using the ones that are out there like Uber Eats, Grubhub.

“But (those services) are still king, especially in the cities,” he says. “Restaurants are struggling with it, because of the cost. Some are passing on the cost. Others are backing off the cost by (offering) a more limited menu.”

“Delivery spending is growing two to three times faster than on-premises restaurant sales and are expected to outperform on-site sales next year,” the Freeman report says.

“Ghost kitchens” — delivery-only food-service businesses that don’t have a brick-and-mortar presence — “are something we’re going to see more of,” Roberts adds. “It’s restaurants without addresses.”

Datassential predicts you’ll start seeing more sophisticated digital ordering platforms, based on artificial intelligence or “decision technology,” in the coming year.

As you order at a kiosk, for example, Datassential’s Foodbytes report says, the technology can suggest other items you might want to order based on your preferences — much the way Amazon suggests related products for shoppers.

Freeman’s report predicts that, in an industry beset by labor shortages, restaurants will also be using new app-based services to find skilled workers to fill gaps — dishwashers on a busy night, for example — on a temporary basis.

Have a snack

Snacking is actually a big trend for 2020, Roberts says, along with an expansion of breakfast-all-day menu items in restaurants.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Forty-two percent of consumers say they are snacking more today than they were two years ago,” Roberts says, “and consumers are snacking an average of three times per day.

“People are wanting to have that smaller portion, or a fast pick-me-up,” Roberts says. “Your option used to be a juice bar.”

Savvy restaurants can use this penchant for pick-me-up snacking to offer small plates that can attract customers at slower times of day, between major meals, Roberts says.

The Whole Foods report predicts that fresh snack options will continue to expand through 2020, with refrigerated options such as hard-boiled eggs with savory toppings, pickled vegetables and drinkable soups.

Other trends

The Whole Foods report predicts more products will be made from unusual flours, such as cauliflower, tigernut (a root vegetable native to Africa) and coconut flours.

It also suggests more varieties of nuts and seeds — watermelon seeds, macadamia nuts and chickpeas — will be made into butters and vegan spreads.

The Freeman report names churros its dessert of the year, noting the cinnamon-sugar treat is being served up in the form of waffles, doughnuts and croissants.

And Freeman calls porridge its dish of the year for its comfort-food properties.

Porridge can be “Portuguese papas, Japanese okayu, Chinese congee or jook, Filipino arroz caldo, Vietnamese chao ga, Scandinavian rice porridge, or old-fashioned Quaker oats,” the report notes.

Roberts says low-alcohol and no-alcohol beverages — from cocktails to hard seltzers — will continue to be a big trend in 2020.

“They’re going more for the aspect of taste than the (amount) of booze,” Roberts says, which includes using lower-ABV liqueurs such as St. Germain in place of spirits such as vodka.

Freeman says upscale no-spirit cocktails may cost as much as a traditional cocktail — catering to those who want a refined flavor profile in their beverages but are cutting down on how much alcohol they consume.

Roberts says he expects to see some restaurants engage in “the great chicken war of 2020.”

“Especially in the second half of the year, everyone was trying to find a chicken sandwich,” Roberts says, given the competition Popeye’s sandwich served up for the Chick-Fil-A chain.

And Jerusalem bagels — airy, elongated pastries with a hole in the middle that are often served with the Middle Eastern spice mixture known as za’atar — is a trending food to watch, the Freeman report says.