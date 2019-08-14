Here are some of the numbers to keep in mind when you’re cooking food for your picnic or backyard gathering this summer.

• 40 to 140 degrees F: The temperature range, in Fahrenheit, that represents the “danger zone” in which bacteria can grow in perishable foods.

• 3 minutes: The minimum amount of time you should allow meat to rest after cooking and before carving or consuming.

Minimum internal cooking temperatures:

Fresh pork, ham, beef, pork, veal and lamb: 145 F, as measured with a food thermometer before removing meat from the heat source.

Reheating precooked ham: 140 F.

Poultry (chicken, turkey, duck or goose, whole or pieces): 165 F.

Ground beef, pork, veal and lamb: 160 F.

Ground turkey or chicken: 165 F.

Egg dishes, such as frittata and quiche: 160 F.

Leftovers, casseroles: 165 F.

Fish: 145 F; fish should be opaque and separate easily with a fork.

Other seafood, such as scallops, lobster and crab: Cook until flesh is pearly or white, and opaque.

Clams, oysters, mussels: Cook until shells open during cooking.

• 2 hours: Maximum amount of time you should leave perishable food out before refrigerating it, or putting it in a cooler with ice or ice packs, if the temperature outside is below 90 degrees.

• 1 hour: Maximum time you should leave perishable food out if the temperature outside is 90 degrees or above.

• 20 seconds: Minimum amount of time you should wash your hands, with soap and water as hot as you can stand, before handling food.

• 3 to 4 days: The amount of time leftovers can safely be kept in the refrigerator.

• 3 to 4 months: The amount of time frozen leftovers can stay in the freezer; after that time, they can start losing moisture and flavor.

Sources: Penn State Extension and the U.S. agriculture department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (foodsafety.gov).