Kitchen Kettle Village’s 46th annual Tailgate Festival will take place Friday and Saturday at the food and shopping complex in Intercourse.

The two-day event will feature live music, tailgate food and more. Parking and admission for the event are free.

Some of the festivities include pumpkin painting and planting, balloon twisting for kids and a front-line heroes and first responders scarecrow competition, which will feature essential worker-themed scarecrows.

Tailgate-style food available in the complex’s eateries includes salsas, pickles, burgers, dips and salads.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Kitchen Kettle Village is located at 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse.

For a complete online schedule of both days of the event, go to bit.ly/KKVTailgateSchedule.

For more information, go to kitchenkettle.com, or call 800-732-3538 or 717-768-8261.