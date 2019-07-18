If you like rides, games, food, music and out-of-the-box fun, this is the weekend you want to be in Terre Hill.

Starting today at 5 p.m. and running through Sunday’s community picnic, Terre Hill Days is a festival with an overabundance of hometown pride.

Held at Terre Hill Community Memorial Park, 210 Lancaster Ave., the show runs from 5 p.m. to around 9 p.m. today and Friday.

Saturday kicks off with the Shoo-Fly 5-mile race at 8 a.m. and breakfast at 9 a.m. Food and game stands open at 11 a.m. Rides open at noon. The evening wraps up with a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

On Sunday, the festival concludes with a community church service at 10:30 a.m., followed by a picnic.

Live music is scheduled each day. Tonight features local bands Den & Terry Duo and Glenn Miller One Man Band. The Dan Emrey Band takes the stage Friday at 7 p.m., and country singer Glen Shelton performs Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Martin Sisters perform at noon Sunday.

Other highlights include a large arts and crafts fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a classic car cruise Friday at 6 p.m.

But perhaps the best known entertainment of the annual Terre Hill Days is the outhouse races. Contestants compete in homemade outhouse race “cars.’’ That happens Saturday at 1 p.m.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more information, visit terrehilldays.com.