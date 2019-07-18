u18 lets begin Terre Hill Days 1.jpg
Shrek Shack (L) and Uncle Didley's Go Cart teams compete in the outhouse races during the Terre Hill Days in Terre Hill on Saturday, July 15 2017.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer

If you like rides, games, food, music and out-of-the-box fun, this is the weekend you want to be in Terre Hill.

Starting today at 5 p.m. and running through Sunday’s community picnic, Terre Hill Days is a festival with an overabundance of hometown pride.

Held at Terre Hill Community Memorial Park, 210 Lancaster Ave., the show runs from 5 p.m. to around 9 p.m. today and Friday.

Saturday kicks off with the Shoo-Fly 5-mile race at 8 a.m. and breakfast at 9 a.m. Food and game stands open at 11 a.m. Rides open at noon. The evening wraps up with a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

On Sunday, the festival concludes with a community church service at 10:30 a.m., followed by a picnic.

u18 lets begin terre hill days.jpg
Crowds enjoy the festival during a previous Terre Hill Days.

Live music is scheduled each day. Tonight features local bands Den & Terry Duo and Glenn Miller One Man Band. The Dan Emrey Band takes the stage Friday at 7 p.m., and country singer Glen Shelton performs Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Martin Sisters perform at noon Sunday.

Other highlights include a large arts and crafts fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a classic car cruise Friday at 6 p.m.

But perhaps the best known entertainment of the annual Terre Hill Days is the outhouse races. Contestants compete in homemade outhouse race “cars.’’ That happens Saturday at 1 p.m.

For more information, visit terrehilldays.com.