1-2-3 BASIC SHORTBREAD COOKIE DOUGH

Feeling inspired to bake some cookies? Try this easy holiday cookie recipe, courtesy of TJ Quinn. “I love this recipe because it is an easy-to-remember base recipe you can add things to, such as lemon, poppy seeds or chocolate,” he says.

Ingredients:

• 1 pound butter, soft

• ½ pound sugar

• ½ tablespoon vanilla extract

• 4 eggs

• 1 1/2 pounds flour

Directions:

Cream together butter, sugar and vanilla until smooth and light in color.

Add eggs one at a time scraping bowl and blending till smooth after addition of each egg.

Add flour all at once and mix on low speed until just blended.

Wrap and refrigerate dough for at least one hour.

Roll out on lightly floured table (about ¼ inch thick) and use any style cookie cutter.

Bake at 375 for 15 minutes.