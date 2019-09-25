Most people probably have grown up with baked goods and other dishes made with bleached, wheat-based all-purpose flour.

Others may use whole-wheat flour for at least part of their baking, to add flavor, fiber and a bit of extra protein to their breads or cookies.

But there’s a whole world of other types of flour out there — flours made from vegetables and beans, nonwheat grains and nuts.

Those who have gone gluten-free because of celiac disease or a gluten sensitivity are probably already familiar with some of these flours, since many of them don’t contain wheat gluten.

Many also are recommended for cooking and baking for paleo diets.

But you don’t have to be on a special diet to try some of these types of flour, many of which are available in grocery stores, in natural food stores and online through the large companies and small farms that produce them.

And you don’t have to completely replace wheat flour in your recipes; you can introduce some more unusual flours into your baking — for added flavor or nutrition — by substituting just part of your wheat flour with almond, coconut or amaranth flour.

Here are a few types of flour you may never have tried cooking or baking with before, along with a bit about where they come from, what they taste like and how they can be used.

ALMOND FLOUR

• Made with: Ground, blanched almonds.

• What it’s like: Fine texture with a nutty flavor that enhances the taste of baked goods. Almond flour, which can be made at home with a spice grinder, adds fiber, protein and minerals, as well.

• How to use it: In cakes, pie crusts, French macarons and other baked goods.

AMARANTH FLOUR

• Made with: Ground up amaranth, a grain native to South America.

• What it’s like: This flour has a slightly peppery flavor. It’s higher in protein, fiber and iron than most grains. It will provide structure and binding capability to your baked goods.

• How to use it: It’s best used in combination with other gluten-free flours. You can replace up to a quarter of the flour in most recipes, and use it alone in recipes for biscuits or cookies.

BUCKWHEAT FLOUR

• Made with: Ground buckwheat grain.

• What it’s like: It has a strong, somewhat bitter flavor, and is rich in B vitamins, magnesium, dietary fiber and antioxidants.

• How to use it: In pancakes or yeast breads, in combination with neutral gluten-free flours.

CASSAVA FLOUR

• Made from: Whole, ground cassava root.

• What it’s like: Mild flavor, fine texture.

• Use in: Gluten-free cooking and baking.

CHICKPEA FLOUR

• Made of: Ground raw or roasted garbanzo beans.

• What it’s like: Has an earthy smell and a nutty taste. Good source of protein and fiber.

• How to use it: Best used in combination with other gluten-free flours to balance taste and texture. Legume-based flours work well with sorghum flour.

COCONUT FLOUR

• Made with: Ground up coconut meat.

• What it’s like: Has a mild taste of coconut that doesn’t overpower other flavors. It’s high in fiber and low in carbohydrates, and it’s very absorbent.

• How to use it: In pancakes, cookies, muffins and more. It’s best used in small amounts with other flours and additional liquids; try not to substitute more than 20 percent of your wheat flour with coconut flour. For every tablespoon of coconut flour you substitute for wheat flour, add 1 tablespoon of liquid.

QUINOA FLOUR

• Made from: Finely ground quinoa, a small, high-protein grain.

• What it’s like: Mild, slightly nutty flavor; good source of protein, folate, copper and iron.

• How to use it: In cookies, cakes and breads.

RICE FLOUR

• Made from: Ground brown and white rices.

• What it’s like: Neutral flavor.

• How to use it: Best combined with other gluten-free flours and binders or gums. Sweet rice flour is used in pie crusts and as a thickener.

SORGHUM FLOUR

• Made from: Ground sorghum, a cereal grain that’s native to Africa.

• What it’s like: Sweet, nutty flavor.

• How to use it: It’s best when used with other neutral-flavor gluten-free flours and additives such as xantham gum.

SOY FLOUR

• Made from: Ground soybeans.

• What it’s like: It’s high in fiber and has a rich, nutty flavor.

• How to use it: Replace up to 30% of the wheat-based flour in your baking recipes, or use it to thicken sauces and soups.

TAPIOCA FLOUR

• Made from: Like cassava flour, it’s made from the cassava root, but through a different process.

• What it’s like: Starchy and slightly sweet.

• How to use it: It’s a staple in gluten-free baking and can be used for thickening soups, sauces and pie fillings. It can be used in flour blends to improve the color and crispness of crusts, and it adds a chewy texture to breads.

— Source: Colorado State University Extension; flour companies; U.S. Department of Agriculture.