Phoebe Waller-Bridge is on a roll.

Her Amazon show “Fleabag” took home six Emmy awards for its second season.

She has a new multi-million dollar deal to create and produce more television for Amazon Prime Video.

And Daniel Craig asked her to polish the script for the next James Bond film.

Her rise to fame started with a one-woman play. Waller-Bridge returns to the stage with that play, “Fleabag,” in November. The performance will be sent to movie theaters around the country, including Penn Cinema and Zoetropolis Theatre.

The one-woman show will be at Zoetropolis Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. The show will also be in theaters Monday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $21.

“Fleabag” started in 2013 as a play written by Waller-Bridge about a woman mourning the death of her best friend. The staging is spare, with Waller-Bridge performing a monologue, sitting on in a chair.

It resonated with fans, won awards and lead to a series on BBC and Amazon.

Waller-Bridge brought the play back to the stage this spring off-Broadway and this summer at London’s West End. It’s a hot ticket on par with Harry Potter and Hamilton, British theater critics say.

For fans of the television series, the story line is similar but not identical to the play.

“Many of the jokes in the play haven't featured in the TV series, so there's still plenty to enjoy with the stage version,” the BBC reports.