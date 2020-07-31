Some very friendly kittens are hoping for a loving home.

A family of five was found in a box at the Organization for Responsible Care of Animal’s door by a staff member. The kittens were not in very good condition; they were very sick and underweight. But with some good food and medicine, they are now very healthy and playful.

Inky and Salem are black males. Tyson is a tiger male, and Lovely is a muted tortie female. Honey, an orange female, has been adopted.

The kittens are about seven weeks old, have all their shots, have been wormed and are litter-trained.

They are hoping they will get some visitors, which can be done by appointment by calling ORCA at 717-397-8922. The office is located at 401 E. Orange St.

ORCA is on call 24/7 for all animal emergencies.