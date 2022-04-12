Heavy metal favorite Five Finger Death Punch will perform in Hershey on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The concert will be a part of the Highmark Blue Shield Concert Series and also feature the legendary Megadeth, as well as The Hu and Fire From the Gods.

Tickets to the public go on sale this Friday, April 15, though members of the Five Finger Death Punch fan club can access tickets now. The band released a new single, "AfterLife," in addition to announcing tour dates.

For more information on this and other Hersheypark concerts, visit hersheyentertainment.com.