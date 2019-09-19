At the ripe old age of 101, the Ephrata Fair shows no signs of slowing down.
The largest street fair in the commonwealth opens Tuesday and runs through Saturday, Sept. 28, in downtown Ephrata and Grater Memorial Park.
During the fair, Main and State streets are closed to traffic to make way for a large midway with rides, games of chance and concessions.
The midway opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday and at 10 a.m. the rest of the fair’s run. Rides are open from 5-10 p.m. Tuesday; 4-10 p.m. Wednesday; noon-10 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 26); 4-11 p.m. Friday (Sept. 27); and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 28).
All the livestock and agricultural displays are located in nearby Grater Memorial Park, which houses a large tent city during the fair.
A variety of live musical performances are slated, as well.
Easily Amused, a local cover band, plays Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Grater Park.
Other performances take place at the Whistle Stop Plaza, 20 E. Main St.
Swing Time Dolls bring the sounds of the Andrew Sisters to the 21st century on Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
The Den & Terry Duo, once part of the Younger Brothers Band, perform Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
And the Stephanie Grace Band, a country group that has opened for artists like Taylor Swift and John Michael Montgomery, performs Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
For details on the fair, visit ephratafair.org.