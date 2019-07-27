Earlier this week, workmen from Patrick J. Murphy and Associates, of Stowe, Montgomery County, removed organ pipes from First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., as part of a $400,000 maintenance program.

In recent years, the pipes have begun showing their age, church organist Peter Omundsen said.

The organ was last releathered in 1982. Omundsen said the leather in the chests and reservoirs has since become aged and brittle.

Two reservoirs failed and some pipes were simply letting air blow through them.

“They said the leather would last 30 years, and it certainly did,” Omundsen said.

Omundsen said the organ company is replacing three chests and releathering the remainder. The pipes also will be reorganized, a move that not only will make the organ sound better, but will save space.

Organ installed in 1959

The organ was installed in 1959 by the Moller Organ Co., of Hagerstown, Maryland.

“Since 1959,” Omundsen said, “we have added 15 ranks of pipes to the instrument.”

The organ currently has 55 ranks, 49 of which are from the pipe organ and six that are digital.

The Rev. Joe DiPaolo, pastor at First United Methodist, said Omundsen “has had to go up in the pipes to do a repair” on a somewhat regular basis.

“It’s something I’m trained to do,” Omundsen said. “A pipe organ needs a little attention.”

DiPaolo said major maintenance on the organ was not planned, but church officials “had to make a decision as to what to do.”

Omundsen said he expects the organ to be ready for this year’s Advent season.

