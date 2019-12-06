Lancaster’s First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., will dedicate the Philadelphia pride flag at its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday.
The congregation wanted to dedicate the flag for three reasons: to celebrate the 50th anniversary year of the Stonewall riots in New York, to honor the hiring of the Rev. Devin B. Jeffers as the first African American pastor in the 285 years of the church’s existence and to reaffirm its commitment as an open and affirming church.
In 2017, the colors black and brown were added to the rainbow flag to celebrate diversity and inclusivity. The other colors represent life, healing, sunlight, nature, harmony, spirit and live.
“There was a campaign called more color, more pride,” Jeffers said. “The Philadelphia pride flag that came out in 2017, is what we’re using to show that it’s not only a symbol but it’s a statement that we are open and affirming and whether you’re black, white, gay, straight, rich, poor, whoever you are, whatever you are, you’re welcome at First Reformed.”