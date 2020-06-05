Has there ever been a stranger First Friday in Lancaster city?

All at once, the city is continuing to host virtual art events as some businesses open due to the county's newly-attained "yellow" status, all while daily protests against injustice continue unabated in front of the city police station.

And yes, at at the time of this writing, there is currently a flash flood watch for tonight.

The general theme for this month's First Friday is "Chalk the Block," and the city encourages all ages and skill levels to participate by creating art on their neighborhood sidewalks.

With so much happening at once, it's nearly impossible to keep track of it all. Despite that, it's worth a try. Below are the scheduled events for tonight's First Friday activities. Some are digital, some are in-person - but distanced - and all are marked accordingly, with links and how to find them.

FIRST FRIDAY SCHEDULE, JUNE 5

In-person events

-Dreaming Human (formerly BohoZone)

Artist Victoria Lawrence will be showcasing her works beginning at 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/265936388152209/

-Max's Eatery

In recognition of Pennsylvania's recent move to the "Yellow" phase, Max's is debuting a "Mellow Yellow" CBD drink in partnership with Rijuice. Live music will be provided by Tuck Ryan, Caden Myers and Josh Kanusky. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1440493886156056/

Digital events

-Art to Heart

Millersville's Art to Heart program offers several free art projects for kids and adults to view on Youtube and hosted by teaching artist Jen Tarr.

Link: www.millersville.edu/arttoheart

-CityFolk Gallery

The gallery continues its "Virtuelle" series with a digital tour through the works of contemporary painter René Romero Schuler, 5 to 9 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/cityfolkgallery/

-Community Room on King

A Zoom meeting will be held to showcase the work of the Four Pillars artist residency, Devin Howell Curry, Agustus Hoffman, Madeleine Matsson, Megan Marden.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/CommunityRoomonKing/

-CORE Gallery (Pennsylvania School of Art & Design)

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The student-managed gallery is hosting the artwork of rising junior Delaina Jolley.

Link: https://www.instagram.com/pcad_core_gallery/

curio. Gallery & Creative Supply

-The gallery hosts a virtual Sketchbook Club meeting open to the public via Zoom from 7 to 9 p.m.

Link: https://curiolancaster.square.site/

Demuth Museum & Lancaster Museum of Art

- The museums will be showcasing more than 20 new works that have recently been donated, from 5 to 6 p.m.

Link: http://www.demuth.org/

Echo Valley Art Group

-Echo Valley is presenting a video exhibition of its current works, which is soundtracked by Newstead Trio.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3LggPAhjmLs&feature=youtu.be

Lancaster Public Art

-Color-in versions of the recent COVID-19 public murals are available at the Lancaster Public Art website.

Link: LancasterPublicArt.com

Red Raven Art Company

-Artists Patricia Wertz and Lynnette Shelley will be virtually showcasing their new art collections, "Dualities, a Changing Landscape" and "Nature Songs," respectively, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/535163887366277/?event_time_id=535163904032942

-The Ware Center

Musician Corinna Joy performs live and proceeds from the performance go to Lancaster Stands Up, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/697483404418974/

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse offers civil rights documentaries for sale on website On the same day that Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse partially reopens for outdoor seating, th…