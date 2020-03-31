For over a decade, the first Friday of each month was a time set aside for art-lovers of the community to both show off their own works and also to mosey around town, basking in the glow of others' artistic efforts.

With the onslaught of COVID-19 keeping everyone behind closed doors for the time being, it was announced this morning in a press release that First Friday is moving online for the first time, starting this coming Friday, April 3.

The event is a collaboration between the Lancaster Office of Promotion - sometimes referred to as "LOOP" - and the South Central PaARTners. Interested parties can apply to be a part of the showcase can contact LOOP@cityoflancasterpa.com.

"In some ways, it's kind of a similar set-up to the regular First Friday," says Marci Nelligan, South Central PaARTners program coordinator. "But, perhaps, it's going to be a little more fun, because people really need their spirits raised right now. My sense is that people are going to get a little creative with it. For example, people that don't have gallery spaces can have the opportunity for a pop-up show."

Currently, the First Friday website lists a handful of participating artists, though Nelligan hopes to get at least ten participants. Included are:

-Maria Thompson Corley, a Julliard-trained pianist, will perform "Moonlight and Love Songs," a combination of poetry and classical piano pieces, from 7 to 8 p.m.

-Curio. Gallery & Creative Supply will showcase its "Weight and Balance" exhibition, featuring artists Robert Rhodes, Annie Kerekgyarto and Matt Allyn.

-Red Raven Art Company will feature a virtual video tour of its April show featuring artists Terry Wise and Jean Zaun.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

-Lancaster Public Art will offer multiple virtual "tours" of dozens of pieces of public art that can be found all around Lancaster city.

Nelligan, a self-described "technological loser," says that when artists apply, they'll be sent instructions on how to do different types of livestreams, as well as examples of other virtual art galleries.

"If people that aren't in tune with technology are seeing this and thinking, 'Oh, I'm going to miss out,' it does seem like it will be a very good chance that we'll be doing this again in May," explains Nelligan. "So those people can look to see how it's done the first time if they're not sure of how to do it."

Nelligan also encourages those with specific set times, such as Maria Thompson Corley, to record their performances so that art seekers can check out performances on their own time frame, one of the many ways this virtual First Friday mirror the regular version.

With crowds, small spaces and the idea of walking aimlessly downtown more or less on hold for now, a digital First Friday brings some solace to the idea that not everything that regularly brings joy has to stop, as well. As with most internet-based art, artists will have the option to include a donation link along with their work.

"A lot of artists are freelancers and are now experiencing a really tough time," says Nelligan. "So, we're encouraging the community to support however they can."