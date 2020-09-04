In the months since March, few Lancaster traditions have continued more or less unabated like First Friday.

Most of the monthly events have been digital, but as time has crept forward, more and more galleries are feeling ready to host in-person presentations of their work. The number of in-person events in September has finally started to approach the number of digital-only arts events.

Here are three First Friday events you can go and visit, but be aware – each gallery has its own COVID-19 precautions in place for visitors. For a complete list of First Friday events, visit visitlancastercity.com.

Marlin Bert: Still Life (CityFolk Gallery)

Artist Marlin Bert brings his new “Still Life” series to CityFolk Gallery on Friday, Sept. 4. Bert’s new series revolves around the iconic logo from Life Magazine, taking and twisting that word “Life” into a variety of different artistic settings. According to Bert, the exhibition was inspired by a lack of direction when quarantining began in March. Noticing the “Life” logo upside down one day, the inspiration for Bert’s exhibition was born.

CityFolk Gallery will be open by appointment to view the exhibition, and guests can sign up for half-hour timeslots on the CityFolk website for times when Bert will also be present. CityFolk Gallery opens at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.

Bruce Banter: Scenes from a Technicolor World (curio. Gallery & Creative Supply)

Beginning on First Friday and running through the end of September, curio. Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, hosts the work of David Ginolfi, better known in the Lancaster arts scene as Bruce Banter. The gallery exhibition, titled “Scenes from a Technicolor World,” dwells in magical realism and touches on influences such as the works of C.S. Lewis, Jim Henson and classic video games.

The gallery will be available to do starting Friday, Sept. 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. During the month of September, the gallery is open Monday through Saturday. Only six visitors are allowed in the gallery at one time.