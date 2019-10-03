Kinetic or contemplative. Which are you?

Nick Mohler, managing director of Lancaster ArtWalk, believes this weekend’s downtown Lancaster art viewing options include something for both personalities.

Twice a year, the spring and fall Lancaster ArtWalks coincide with the city’s popular monthly First Friday celebration. This is the weekend.

And while First Fridays draw crowds to downtown, ArtWalk expands the opportunities for artists to showcase their work, Mohler says.

“Engagement with First Fridays shifted awhile ago from an art-centered event to a social event with art,’’ he says.

“That doesn’t diminish the importance; it’s just acknowledging an evolution. It’s still a very valuable day for the art community to showcase their latest exhibits and to reach new people.”

Conversely, ArtWalk’s two days of special exhibits and viewing hours allows patrons to spend a bit more time exploring.

“ArtWalk provides a slower pace and allows people to digest the art a little more, linger a little longer,’’ Mohler says. “Both events provide great opportunities for the community to enjoy art — one is more kinetic and a quick snapshot and the other is more contemplative.”

This weekend’s ArtWalk runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and features 37 official participants, although often other venues host special events as well.

As in the past, this year’s fall ArtWalk includes special exhibitions, artist receptions, children’s activities and demonstrations.

Make sure to wear your walking shoes. Lancaster’s art scene is expanding.

“One thing we’ve been excited about this year is having the three art museums - Demuth, Lancaster Museum of Art and Phillips — essentially book-ending the event,’’ Mohler says. “That feels really special to have all three involved and to be geographically on the opposite sides essentially tying the walk together.’’

Each museum will be showcasing its current exhibit. Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., is hosting the “Pennsylvania Watercolor Society’s 40th International Juried Exhibition.’’

The current show at Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St., is “Henry Libhart: Ravishing Realism.”

And the Phillips Museum of Art, on the F&M campus, has three exhibits: “Stitched Stories: Women’s Narratives in Regional Textiles’’ in Gibson Gallery; “50 Years: A Celebration of F&M’s Alumnae Artists,’’ in Rothman Gallery and “FRESH! The F&M Art & Art History Department Biennial’’ in Dana Gallery.

ArtWalk also marks the opening of the city’s newest gallery, curio. Gallery & Creative Supply at 106 W. Chestnut St.

“The first exhibit they have showing now and will be up during ArtWalk is with two progressive artists: Emily Truman and Jason Herr,’’ Mohler says.

“Their work is modern and a bit edgy, and I think it adds a new layer to the Lancaster arts scene. I also was excited about the idea of the boutique arts store.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“The Search & The Image: Works by Emily Truman & Jason Herr’’ features drawings, collage and mixed media works.

The scope of ArtWalk participants has been growing over the years, and Mohler is happy to see that growth.

“I like watching the push of an arts scene out West King Street and the surrounding neighborhood,’’ he says.

“We have Station One Center for the Arts participating and Typothecary Press. Both have been involved the last year or so, but seeing them put down an anchor and open another part of the city to ArtWalk is refreshing.”

Station One Center for the Arts, 411 W. King St., will host a studio open house for ArtWalk.

Typothecary Letterpress, 420 W. Grant St., will offer visitors a chance to operate a printing press from the 1950s. Also planned are a foraged ink art exhibit (works from homemade inks), works by artist Judith Gresh and a meet-the-artist event with the founder of Typothecary Letterpress.

For full details on Lancaster ArtWalk, click here.

Editor’s note: UGI Utilities, Inc. will be suspending their construction activities on Prince Street today through Sunday to allow for easier accessibility for patrons of ArtWalk. UGI will also continue to provide free parking for the 100 block of North Prince Street through Monday.