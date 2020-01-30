The Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame has announced its first class of inductees, slated to be honored at a ceremony at the Whitaker Center in January.

The first class of inductees are Dan Hartman, the Magnificent Men, Poison, The Sharks, Bobby Troup and Robert Willie White.

In addition to celebrating the inductees, the ceremony will also announce and honor local musicians with specific awards, from Best Cover Band to Best Recording Studio. Several Lancaster County bands and artists are up for awards tonight.

LNP reporter Kevin Stairiker is on the scene offering the latest updates on who won which award. Stay tuned below.