Denver-based Morphy Auctions will host over 1,500 lots – filled with a first-class selection of firearms, edged weapons, armor and militaria – July 13 through 15.

Bids can be made either in-person or online at Morphy Live.

Some lots include both antique and modern rifles, shotguns and handguns; Civil War, European and Japanese swords and Native American relics. The auction also includes 150 lots of militaria, encompassing items from field gear and equipment to ammunition and military apparel.

Day 1

A Joseph Cooper Kentucky-style percussion rifle is one of the key items available in the opening session. The rifle was discovered recently with consignor provenance, which states it belonged to Dr. Emmanuel Meyer. Meyer was part of a German prince’s excursion to the United States in the 1840s, and served as a major in the US Army in 1845.

“Paperwork states that on one occasion Meyer removed an Indian arrow from the jaw of a wounded Texas Ranger,” said Dan Morphy, founder and president of Morphy Auctions, in a press release. “Dr. Meyer brought his prized rifle back with him when he returned to Switzerland in 1847, and it has remained in successive generations of the family until now.”

The rifle is estimated at $30,000-$50,000.

Another noteworthy item on the first day is a silver-mounted parade saddle, featuring extensive leather carving and superbly engraved silverwork by Don Ellis. Marked Karl’s Seattle, it is expected to reach $12,000-$16,000.

Day 2

Day 2 of the sale features a circa-1968 Browning (Belgium) Midas-grade superposed over/under model with a 3-barrel (.20, .28, .410 gauge) set. It comes with a Browning factory letter and is estimated at $15,000-$20,000.

There are two opportunities for collectors to acquire a 3rd Generation “Storekeeper” Engraving Sampler from Colt’s Custom Shop, also on the second day. Both of the .45-caliber single-action Army revolvers bear Colt 150th Anniversary medallions. One of the guns is accompanied by a 1992 Colt factory letter, signed by Historian Emeritus M.S. Huber, confirming that it is the only one that was built in this configuration. The second gun is accompanied with a Colt Archival Letter signed by Colt Historian Beverly Jean Haynes, stating it is the only one that was built in its particular configuration.

The two Colt Storekeepers will be auctioned consecutively, each with a $6,000-$10,000 estimate.

Day 3

The third day of the auction will feature swords and sabers, military uniforms and apparel, field gear, handguns, semi-automatic weapons and daggers, and dozens of boxes of ammunition.

Highlights for the third day include a rare and desirable German WWII Kriegsmarine binoculars on a World War I US Navy mount, and an 1893 West Point Academy USMA Class of 1893 gold and carnelian ring. Both of these items are estimated between $8,000 and $12,000.