If you like books, and you like surprises, you’ll probably enjoy the Manheim Township Public Library’s first drive-thru used book sale, to be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the library, 595 Granite Run Drive.

Those visiting the sale can drive through the parking lot to where volunteers are selling bags of used books in three genre categories: fiction, mystery and suspense or children’s.

Each bag costs $10, and contains a mix of at least 12 randomly selected paperback and hardback books.

You can pay by cash or check.

You can also order bags of books in other genres — such as cookbooks, history and biography — by ordering and paying online for express pickup.

Fill out the order form online, and pay for your book bags using PayPal, at mtpl.info/booksale-preorder.

The deadline for ordering for the presale is noon today, Friday, Sept. 11.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The sale is hosted by the Friends of the Manheim Township Public Library, with proceeds going to the library’s programs.

The drive-thru sale is being held in place of the annual fall indoor used-book sale at the library, which has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about the sale, call the library at 717-560-6441. The library is located in the Overlook Community Campus off Fruitville Pike.