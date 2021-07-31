Learn about roses and rain gardens, get lost in a sunflower field and find a planter workshop.

This August, there are dozens of talks and classes to learn about plants, virtual and in-person in the Lancaster County region.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 1-3 p.m. The Living Landscape at Horn Farm Center in Hellam, York County. Learn about the land by looking for species growing in wild spaces. $15. Register online.

Tuesday, Aug. 3, noon-12:30 p.m. Virtual Lunchtime Tour: Summer Blooms. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, explore the blooms of summer. Free. Join online.

Tuesday, Aug. 3, 1 p.m. Home Food Preservation: Fermented Pickles and Sauerkraut. This online class from Penn State Extension will show how to ferment pickles and sauerkraut. $5. Register online.

Wednesday, Aug. 4, 6:30-7:15 p.m. Gardening for All Seasons: Caring for Your Established Garden. This online class from Penn State Extension will show what to do with your garden in August to plan for next year. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, Aug. 4, 7-8:30 p.m. Trees for Mushroom Hunters. In this online class from Fox Haven Farm and Forage Culture, learn how to understand trees through the lens of mushroom hunting. $35. Register online.

Friday, Aug. 6, 11 a.m.-noon. Virtual Gentle Flow Yoga in the Garden. Join a virtual garden-themed yoga class from Scott Arboretum. Free. Register online.

Friday, Aug. 6, 1 p.m. Home Food Preservation: Tomatoes and Salsa. This online class from Penn State Extension will focus on how to safely preserve tomatoes. $5. Register online.

Saturday, Aug. 7, 10-11:30 a.m. Summer Wildflower Walk and Seed Bomb Craft. This session from Lancaster County Parks will include a hike in search of summer wildflowers and a class on making seed bombs. $5 per person, age 6 and older. Register online or call 717-295-2055.

Saturday, Aug. 7, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Instant Rain Garden. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center, learn how to create a rain garden. $24. Register online.

Saturday, Aug. 7, 6-8 p.m. Music in the Gardens at Hershey Gardens. The Anthony Haubert Trio will play in the gardens. Included in admission.

Sunday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rose Day at Hershey Gardens. Learn about rose care, watch flower-arranging demonstrations, tour the rose garden and more. Activities included in admission.

Monday, Aug. 9, noon. Ask the Experts about Sunflowers. This webinar from National Garden Bureau will cover growing, caring for and using sunflowers. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Aug. 12, 6-7 p.m. Oral Histories for the Community Garden. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to conduct an oral history to preserve your community garden’s memory. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Aug. 12, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Climbers Run After Dark: Insect Exploration. Lancaster Conservancy will host this exploration into nighttime insects. $5 for adults and $2 for ages 18 and under. Register online.

Friday, Aug. 13, noon-1 p.m. Garden Hotline Live: Endless Summer or Endless Bummer. This online class from Penn State Extension will focus on how to prevent and manage garden pests and plant diseases this summer pickle tomatoes. Free. Register online.

Sunday, Aug. 15, noon-1 p.m. Glass Succulent Terrarium workshop with Terrarium Therapy at Bube’s Brewery, Mount Joy. Build your own plant-filled terrarium, petite ($45) and large ($55). Pre-registration is suggested.

Starts Sunday, Aug. 15 and continues through August. Sunflower Pickin’ Days at Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz. Daily, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tickets include entry to the sunflower patch, one sunflower and, once the corn maze opens, entry to corn maze plus rides. There are also special events, including yoga classes in the sunflower field and paws in the patch.

Monday, Aug. 16, 7-8:30 p.m. Home Food Preservation: Jams and Jellies. This online class from Penn State Extension will focus on how to safely make jam and jelly. $5. Register online.

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 6-7 p.m. Art in the Garden: Teresa Shields. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn more about this Meadowbrook Farm artist in residence who divides her studio time between embroidery and felt-making. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, Aug. 18, noon-1 p.m. Community Forestry Webinars: Are Your Trees Storm-Ready? This online class from Penn State Extension will show how to evaluate urban trees and assess their potential for problems during a storm. Free. Register online.

Thursday, Aug. 19, 6-7:30 p.m. Intro to Foraging. Elizabeth Davidson of Forage Culture leads this in-person class at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $20. Register online.

Thursday, Aug. 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Virtual Upcycled Wine Bottle Planter workshop with Terrarium Therapy. Build your own succulent planter in this virtual class. $55. Register online.

Friday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m.-noon. Virtual Gentle Flow Yoga in the Garden. Join a virtual garden-themed yoga class from Scott Arboretum. Free. Register online.

Friday, Aug. 20, noon. Ask the Experts about Melons and Watermelons. This webinar from National Garden Bureau will cover growing, and harvesting melons. Free. Register online.

Friday, Aug. 20, 6-8 p.m. Succulent Wooden Box Planter Workshop. Make a succulent planter with Ken's Gardens at Corner Coffee Shop, 3526 Old Philadelphia Pike. $50. Register online.

Saturday, Aug. 21; Sunday, Aug. 22; Saturday, Aug. 28; Sunday, Aug. 29. Sunflower Festival at Country Barn, 211 S. Donerville Road. Tickets for ages 3-64 are $13 with more options to add activities and food. Tickets: countrybarnmarket.com. (Check online to see if sunflowers are blooming.)

Saturday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-noon. Foundations of Plant Medicine: Water Infusions and Plant Journals at Horn Farm Center in Hellam, York County. Learn about keeping a plant journal for direct observations and sample water-based infusions. $30. Register online.

Saturday, Aug. 21, 9 a.m.-noon. Home Food Preservation Can-Along: Water Bath Canning Tomatoes. This online class from Penn State Extension will show how to can tomatoes, step by step. $15. Register online.

Saturday, Aug. 21, 10-11 a.m. Guided Nature Walk through Hershey Gardens. Join a walking adventure through the gardens. Free with admission. Continues on Saturdays through Sept. 25.

Ongoing through Aug. 23. Vegetables, Herbs, Fruits and Nuts. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of edible plants. $189. Register online.

Ongoing through Aug. 23. Trees, Shrubs and Conifers. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of woody plants. $189. Register online.

Ongoing through Aug. 23. Annuals, Perennials and Vines. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of annuals, perennials and vining plants. $189. Register online.

Ongoing through Aug. 23. Houseplants, Succulents and Cacti. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of houseplants. $189. Register online.

Wednesday, Aug. 25, noon-1 p.m. Water Cooler Talk: Can Turf and Water Quality Co-Exist. This online talk from Penn State Extension will cover how turf care impacts water quality and low-input management options. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 4-5:30 p.m.. Floral Spotlight: Longwood in Season. This online class from Longwood Gardens follows display designer Jim Sutton as he creates a series of floral designs and shares how to propagate plants. $29. Register online.

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 7-8:30 p.m. Let’s Salsa: Creating a Salsa Garden. This online class from Penn State Extension will cover how to grow a salsa garden. $5. Register online.

Saturday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m. Bees and Blooms. This online class from Penn State Extension will cover why bees are important. $5. Register online.

Saturday, Aug. 28, 3-9 p.m. Arbor Decorating, Centerpieces and catered meal experience with Flourish Flowers in East Earl. Learn how to run a successful flower farm and how to put together a market bunch of flowers. $295 includes lunch. Register online.

Tuesday, Aug. 31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Flower Farming workshop with Flourish Flowers in East Earl. Learn how to create an arbor spray and a centerpiece. $165. Register online.

Tuesday, Aug. 31, 1-2:30 p.m. Home Food Preservation: Freezing Foods. This online class from Penn State Extension will focus on how to safely freeze food. $5. Register online.

Ongoing. Everything About Orchids Essentials. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens focuses on orchids. $29.99. Register online through Aug. 25.

Ongoing. Floral Design Basics. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens covers the foundational skills needed to create floral arrangements. $99. Register online through Oct. 14.

Ongoing. Beginning Bonsai. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of bonsai. $39. Class continues through Nov. 1. Register online.

Thursday, Sept. 2, 6-8 p.m. Foraging: Wild Teas and Other Drinks. Learn how to harvest and make your own tea at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Tuesday, Sept. 7, noon-12:30 p.m. Virtual Lunchtime Tour: September in the Garden. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, explore the blooms of summer. Free. Join online.

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m. All Things Dahlias class with Flourish Flowers in East Earl. Mindi Bruckhart, from Cool Spring Garden will share how to grow and arrange dahlias. $85. Register online.

Thursday, Sept. 9, 6-7 p.m. Oral Histories for the Community Garden. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to conduct an oral history to preserve your community garden’s memory. Free. Register online.

Friday, Sept. 10, noon. Ask the Experts about Combination Containers for Fall. This webinar from National Garden Bureau will cover creating stunning fall combination containers. Free. Register online.

Saturday, Sept. 11, 2-6 p.m. Pop-up Plant Bar with Terrarium Therapy at Mount Gretna Craft Brewery, Palmyra. Build your own succulent arrangement, prices vary from $15-$75. Pre-registration is suggested.

Saturday, Sept. 11, 2-5 p.m. Soil, Carbon, Climate and Biochar: The Rest of the Story. This class at Horn Farm Center will de-mystify the biochar-making process. $25. Register online.