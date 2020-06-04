There's more than just the "yellow" phase of reopening Lancaster County to look forward to on Friday, June 5.

It's also National Doughnut Day.

And some doughnut shops and chain eateries will be offering deals celebrating Americans' love for a popular round treat that comes in an almost endless array of flavors, textures and toppings.

Here are a few of the offers you can find at participating locations Friday:

• Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts) is offering one free classic doughnut of the customer's choosing with any beverage purchase at participating stores. Dunkin' classic flavors include Boston Kreme, jelly filled, glazed and chocolate glazed. The company has several locations around Lancaster County.

The company said in a statement that most of its stores are open, and are observing enhanced preventative and safety measures. Some Dunkin' locations are limited to drive-thru, carry-out, delivery and curbside pickup.

• Duck Donuts, which has a location on Fruitville Pike in Lancaster, is extending a free cinnamon sugar doughnut offer through its Duck Donuts Rewards program, redeemable Friday through Sunday, June 5-7, at participating stores. Those wanting the offer should sign up for the rewards program by 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Duck Donuts is also offering a specially curated National Doughnut Day Assortment of a dozen fan-favorite flavors.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Although we don't have a Krispy Kreme store in Lancaster County, if you're traveling in a place that has one, you can get one free doughnut — choose your favorite flavor — one to a customer at participating locations.

• And Entemann's is holding a Standing Doughnation Sweepstakes through June 18, asking people to nominate an essential health care worker for recognition. Nominations can be done on Twitter or Instagram, tagging @Entemanns. The winning nominees, chosen at random, will get money and doughnuts for themselves and the health care institution they work for.

National Doughnut Day began in Chicago in 1938 as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army, and also as a way to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.