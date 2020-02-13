Not long ago, musician Kevin Gannon found himself standing inside Mulberry Art Studios pondering the cancellation of this year’s Lancaster Roots & Blues festival.

April Koppenhaver, owner of the studio space, offered a simple suggestion — why not here?

Gannon, a man who is quick on his feet in terms of event planning and harmonica playing with local blues outfit Moe Blues, walked into one of the studio’s side rooms and started making calls. Within 20 minutes, he had secured 13 bands and a dozen volunteers.

“All I did was put it out there,” Gannon explains with a grin. “And the community responded.”

The first — and potentially only — Fill the Void Music Festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Mulberry Art Studios. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, with all proceeds going toward the medical expenses of Claudia Ruoff, Roots & Blues founder Rich Ruoff’s wife, who is currently battling cancer. Ruoff put the festival on hold this year so he can care for his wife.

“(Rich) is a part of this community, (Claudia) is a part of the community, and I felt like we had to take advantage of this opportunity to help out,” Gannon explains, also referring to Ruoff as his “idol.”

Rob Weaver, longtime friend of the Ruoffs, donated his time to securing items for a silent auction, ranging from gift cards and baskets from local businesses to a custom guitar stand made by local musician Duane Slaymaker.

“Since Rich gave his life to the music scene since 1985, I feel like it’s really important we support him,” Weaver says.

The spirit of tribute extends past the Ruoffs, as well. Gannon announced on social media last week that the two stages of the festival will be named in dedication to recently deceased members of the local music community — the upstairs stage for Dana Shoemaker, wife of Moe Blues drummer Jeff Shoemaker, and the downstairs one for percussionist Gary Miller.

Much of Fill the Void’s artist roster has been involved with Roots & Blues in some fashion or another — Gannon’s Moe Blues played the festival twice, and Gannon himself has done everything from stage manage to pick up harmonica legend James Cotton from the Philadelphia airport so he could play his headlining set at the festival.

Other bands, such as Blues on the Loose, Little Leroys and Corty Byron also have played memorable Roots & Blues sets. One band on the list that hasn’t played a Roots & Blues showcase is Flapjack Jones & the Bender Brohs, though they are no less familiar with it. Notably, Bender Brohs guitarist Dylan Madar worked as a bartender at the Chameleon Club for long enough to see some of the best sets over the years.

“Being in a world that cares not for blues, when we were given one week out of the year for (Roots & Blues), I was very down (with it),” Madar explains. “We got some amazing performers during those (six) years. It was possibly some of my favorite times being at the Chameleon Club.”

The question that is asked of a first-time festival thrower is an obvious one — what are you planning for next year? The plan for Fill the Void, by its very title, is to act as a placeholder for Roots & Blues, which is slated to return in 2021. Gannon, whose excitable nature buoys whatever he is involved in, sees room for both.

“I would love to continue this if it’s a success,” Gannon says. “What’s better than playing live music for a good cause?”