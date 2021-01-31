Finally, it was time to turn a new page and leave 2020 behind.

Yet the first weeks of the new year found me worried about the pandemic, wondering about the future of our democracy and finding comfort in yet another show about a post-apocalyptic future. I’m not talking about “Supermarket Sweep.” In this lonely cold winter, I rediscovered “Snowpiercer.”

(No spoilers ahead.)

Snowpiercer is an uber-train, 1,001 cars long slicing through a frozen landscape in a new ice age. The temperature outside is about minus 120 degrees Celsius, thanks to a botched effort to solve climate change.

A ticket for this train is a ticket for survival. And as Snowpiercer is about to embark, hundreds of trainhoppers climb onboard.

Last year, we saw shortages of toilet paper and things like flour and sanitizer. These supplies returned. How would you possibly pack enough toilet paper to last an ice age?

The train is like Biosphere 3, in motion. It’s fascinating picking up tiny details about how the parts of this ecosystem are connected. The cows on the train, for example, provide meat plus methane, a fuel source, and manure for plants.

Sounds a lot like the Future City competitions where middle school students create the future. (Side note: Did you know Warwick students recently won the grand prize at the international competition?)

Everything’s connected on Snowpiercer. The smoked-salmon avocado sushi rolls leave the menu not because of a salmon shortage, but because there are no wood chips on board.

If the resources have a delicate balance, so does the demand for order among the passengers.

The train’s divided into distinct classes with sushi and saunas for first-class, work for those in the middle and squalor for the stowaways in the tail.

There’s order, but at what cost to humanity?

The story of Snowpiercer originated in 1982 as a French graphic novel. An English translation came out in 2014, around the same time as a movie, starring Chris Evans.

The latest version of this story is a television series, released in May on TNT. You can catch up by streaming on HBO Max. Season two started this week on TNT.

My husband passed on the television series because he saw the film.

That’s his loss. The core story is similar, but there are huge differences between the two (again: no spoilers here). Over 10 episodes, the series has more time to explore life on the train and the people who make it run.

Take the role of who’s in charge of Snowpiercer.

In the movie, Tilda Swinton is Minister Mason, the mouthpiece of the man who built the train, Mr. Wilford. Draped in her fur when forced to address the lower class cars, she’s obsessed with order.

In the series, second in control is Melanie Cavill, played by Jennifer Connelly. To the passengers, she’s the voice of the train, giving daily updates on the PA system. She’s the head of public relations, Wilford’s messenger and the front of house manager.

She’s joined by Ruth Wardle, a former innkeeper played by Alison Wright, who you might recognize from “The Americans.” As the episodes unfold, you learn more about what these two actually do, who’s in charge and how they can keep order.

The men who are the reluctant leaders of the “tailies” couldn’t be more different. In the movie, Chris Evans is Curtis Everett, a violent man who sinks far before redeeming himself. In the series, the stowaways are led by Andre Layton, played by Daveed Diggs, who was Thomas Jefferson in “Hamilton.” Layton is a former detective who manages to always take the high road, even in the worst situations.

On the series, the train’s been circling the world for more than six years. In the movie, 17 years have passed. If you have cabin fever now, imagine taking the world’s survivors and shoving them into a train together.

In this microcosm of our world, are some people above the law? Who has a say in the future? Whose lives matter?

These are topics on the train and in our own country today.

Season two of “Snowpiercer” just started with the episodes airing on Netflix the following day. Last week, a third season was ordered so there will be plenty of time to cover more ground.