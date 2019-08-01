Lancaster's own Field of Screams has been nominated for "Best Haunted Attraction" by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice contest.

The haunted attraction, located in Mountville, is among 19 other other spooky nominees from all over the country that were chosen by USA Today's 10Best local experts.

Now, 10Best is asking readers to help choose the best haunted house in the United States. Readers can vote once a day for their favorite haunted location until Aug. 26 at noon.

Click here to vote.

As of Wednesday morning, Field of Screams was No. 1 on the leaderboard.

This isn't Field of Screams' first time on being featured on 10Best's list. In 2015, the attraction won 10Best's "Best Extreme Haunted Attraction."

The winner of the "Best Haunted Attraction" will be announced on 10Best on Sept. 6.

Field of Screams, which opened in 1993, features four "intense attractions and a fun-filled entertainment area," according to their website. Along with heart-pounding sets, Field of Screams also features actors dressed up as zombies, monsters, murderers and more.

Field of Screams' opening night is fittingly Friday, Sept. 13.

Field of Screams is the only nominated haunted attraction from Pennsylvania, though several are on the East Coast.

The other 10Best Haunted Attraction nominees are:

-- 13th Gate Haunted House, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

-- Blood Prison, Mansfield, Ohio

-- Columbia City Haunted Jail, Columbia City, Indiana

-- Containment Haunted House, Lithia Springs, Georgia

-- Dead Man's Farm, Loudon, Tennessee

-- Dungeon of Doom, Xion, Illinois

-- Erebus Haunted Attraction, Pontiac, Michigan

-- Fright Nights at the Fair, Syracuse, New York

-- Haunted Overload, Lee, New Hampshire

-- Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses, Ulster Park, New York

-- House of Horror Haunted Carnival, Doral, Florida

-- Indy Scream Park, Anderson, Indiana

-- Lewisburg Haunted Cave, Lewisburg, Ohio

-- Midnight Terror Haunted House, Oak Lawn, Illinois

-- Paranoia Horror Maze, Miami, Florida

-- Queen Mary's Dark Harbor, Long Beach, California

-- Savage House Haunted Attraction, San Diego, California

-- Scream-a-geddon, Dade City, Florida

-- The USS Nightmare, Newport, Kentucky