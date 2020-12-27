As with most annual events, COVID-19 has put a wrench in the Lancaster County tradition of community pork and sauerkraut meals on New Year’s Day. Four local churches, which typically host dine-in pork and sauerkraut gatherings, have decided to call it quits this year. Reached by email, the following churches confirmed cancellation: Lititz Church of the Brethren; Zion Lutheran Church in Leola; Lancaster Church of the Brethren in Manheim Township; and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lancaster city.
Events are still planned at two area firehouses but with takeout meals only. The details follow.
KINZER FIRE COMPANY
- Where: 3521 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers.
- Hours: 10 a.m. until sold out.
- Price: $15; cash and cards accepted.
- What’s different this year: Takeout only; delivery available within a 5-mile radius. Accepting phone preorders 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31.
- More info: 717-442-4121; kinzerfire.com.
FIVEPOINTVILLE FIRE COMPANY
- Where: 1087 Dry Tavern Road, Denver.
- Hours: 10:30 a.m. until sold out.
- Price: $11; meal includes mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll and dessert.
- What’s different this year:Takeout only.
- For more info: 717-445-4933; fivepointvillefire.net.