As with most annual events, COVID-19 has put a wrench in the Lancaster County tradition of community pork and sauerkraut meals on New Year’s Day. Four local churches, which typically host dine-in pork and sauerkraut gatherings, have decided to call it quits this year. Reached by email, the following churches confirmed cancellation: Lititz Church of the Brethren; Zion Lutheran Church in Leola; Lancaster Church of the Brethren in Manheim Township; and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lancaster city.

Events are still planned at two area firehouses but with takeout meals only. The details follow.

KINZER FIRE COMPANY

Where : 3521 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers.

: 3521 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers. Hours : 10 a.m. until sold out.

: 10 a.m. until sold out. Price: $15; cash and cards accepted.

$15; cash and cards accepted. What’s different this year : Takeout only; delivery available within a 5-mile radius. Accepting phone preorders 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31.

: Takeout only; delivery available within a 5-mile radius. Accepting phone preorders 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31. More info: 717-442-4121; kinzerfire.com.

FIVEPOINTVILLE FIRE COMPANY