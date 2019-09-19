At the start of every Festival Latinoamericano, which returns to Long’s Park on Saturday, representatives from every Latin American nation carry their country’s flag in a procession down the hill of the park towards the amphitheater.
The opening ceremony is more than just pageantry. For
Jaime Zabala, president of the Latin American Alliance that organizes the festival, it’s an encapsulation of the event’s overall theme: diversity and unity coinciding.
“I realized a few years ago that there are Latinos from every single Latin American country here in Lancaster County,” Zabala says.
While their shared Hispanic heritage unites them, each country has its own distinct culture worth celebrating.
That spirit is continued through the day’s programming. Zabala is conscious in choosing not just quality performers, but ones that help illustrate the varied genres within Hispanic music and dance.
Both admission and parking are free at the event, which Zabala stresses is open to everyone, regardless of their heritage. Latin American food will be for sale, including pinchos and empanadas, two of Zabala’s favorites.
“This is our cultural gift to the community,” Zabala says.
The festival coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The midmonth start and end allows the inclusion of several countries’ Independence Days.
Here’s what you need to know about the entertainment at this year’s Festival Latinoamericano.
DJ Chamo King
11:45 a.m. to noon
DJ Chamo King has been a radio personality in central Pennsylvania for more than a decade. He broadcasts on Rumba 100.5 in Lancaster. He also co-founded the bilingual publication El Palo Magazine in Berks County.
Opening Ceremony
Noon-12:20 p.m.
The procession of Latin American flags will officially kick off the day, followed by a performance of the national anthem by the Music for Everyone Community Chorus and an address by Nelian Cruz, Miss Hispanic 2019.
Los Pleneros de USA
12:25-12:55 p.m.
Los Pleneros de USA is a group from Allentown that performs jibaro music, a genre with roots in Puerto Rico. Jibaro originated in the Puerto Rican countryside, featuring less percussion and more stringed instruments.
ANN Dance
1-1:30 p.m.
This group, whose name stands for Advocates for Native Nations, performs ceremonial drumming. The group also will bring a large teepee with paintings on its interior, which attendees may check out in groups of 30. The group’s leader also will give a brief explanation of the paintings and their meanings, Zabala says.
“On everything that we do, we try to insert the educational aspect,” Zabala says.
Grupo Exito
1:50-2:30 p.m.
This Pennsylvania group plays bachata music, which originated in the Dominican Republic. The accompanying dance is heavy on hip movements and danced with a partner. The band will have three pairs of dancers to demonstrate during their performance.
Misky Latin Band
2:50-3:30 p.m.
The Misky Latin Band plays several styles of Latin American folk music including huayno, yaravis, sayas and carnavales, using instruments like the quena, zampona and charango.
The band’s name means “sweet, nice and harmonious” in Quechua, the language of people of the Andes.
U.S. Navy Band’s Cruisers
4-5 p.m.
This group, which includes several musicians of Latin American heritage, will perform everything from jazz and standards to classic rock and adult contemporary music. The Cruisers are the Navy’s premier popular music group.
“What an honor, what a privilege,” Zabala says. “We are fortunate that we can have them here. ... To be part of any music group in the Marines or in the Navy, you have to be outstanding. Not good — outstanding.”
Mariachi Flores with the dancers of Ballet Folclorico Yaretzi
5:20-6:15 p.m.
Zabala makes it a point to have a mariachi band at the festival each year. He’s only omitted mariachi from the music programming once, and he heard so many attendees saying they missed it that he vowed to include it each year since.
Mariachi Flores comprises six brothers from Mexico, who each started their mariachi studies at age 7. Mariachi Flores will be joined by dance group Ballet Folclorico Yaretzi, the only group on this year’s lineup that has performed at a past festival.
Zabala calls the pairing “the best combination of authentic mariachi music and dance.”
Pancho Bongo y su Orquesta
6:35-7:15 p.m.
This high-energy band was founded in 2014 by percussionist Felix “Pancho Bongo” Alicea Jr., and performs with 12 to 14 musicians at each show. Alicea has performed with Hector Tricoche, Ricky Luis, Franke Vasquez and more. His group plays classic salsa, merengue and Latin jazz.
Miriam Cruz
7:30-9 p.m.
Miriam Cruz, known as “La Diva del Merengue,” is this year’s headliner. Cruz rose to prominence at age 14 with the group Las Chicas del Can. The Dominican singer formed her own ensemble in 1992 and later played the title role in Evita in an internationally touring production.
“She has such a way of embracing the crowd and making them be part of the show,” Zabala says. “She’s unique.”
Children’s entertainment
1-5 p.m.
Zabala says he prioritizes including activities for children in the festival’s entertainment.
“The entertainment for children is very important because the purpose of the organization is to share our culture with the younger generations of Latinos in addition to the community at large,” Zabala says.
Clowns Jimbo, Goober and Sneakers will provide balloon art, magic and more. K.C. and Huffy also will be on site doing balloon art, and Mimzy’s Face Painting will give little ones a festive makeover.
Zabala’s also excited to have Hershey characters, including the Hershey Kiss and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, at this year’s event.