Festival Latinoamericano, the Latin American Festival that annually brings thousands to Long's Park, has canceled its 2020 event and announced a new date for 2021.

The annual event is produced by the Latin American Alliance in Lancaster under the direction of Jaime Zabala. Zabala and festival organizers announced in a press release that it would cancel the 2020 festival, planned for Sept. 20. The group plans to resume the event on Sept. 18, 2021.

However, that doesn't mean Zabala and his team will stay silent during National Hispanic History Month, during which the festival is typically held.

"With all the uncertainties 2020 has presented, Latin American Alliance was holding out hope to have a great cultural celebration on Sept. 19, but reality prevents that," the press release states. "In light of this disappointment, we have great ideas to replace this year's festival with 30 days of virtual celebration."

The virtual offerings will celebrate Latin American "music, dance, gastronomy art and more," the press release states. Details will be released at a later date.

For more information about the Latin American Alliance, visit latinamera.com.