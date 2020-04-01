Feeling stir-crazy? Here are 5 Lancaster County home renovations to inspire you

From Manheim Township to Maytown, Lancaster County residents have initiated their fair share of home renovations.

For those considering home renovation, let these stories inspire you to take the next step toward your new favorite room.

Additionally, be on the lookout for a special collection this Thursday that features everything from how to get a home renovation started to which renovations add the most value to your home.

History in Chestnut Hill

When Evan and Jenny Germann moved into their 1880 home, they could see the big picture.

Inside their new home, they liked the layout. And they appreciated the quick fixes slapped onto their home when it was a rental for years. Those slapdash upgrades made their own renovations easier.

They stripped away the decades to expose brick walls and ceiling beams. The couple, both artists, brought their artwork into their renovations. Jenny painted murals on the walls and designs on the floor. Evan, a woodworker, made the cabinets in the kitchen and much of the furniture. The fixes they made reflect their art, their aesthetics and incorporate the craftsmanship of their friends and artifacts from their families.

1870s carriage house turned modern

Only a few years after the Grahams traded Lancaster city for the suburbs, they thought about moving back.

The Grahams found a new home in an 1800s carriage house on East Grant Street. They spent two years renovating it from apartments to a single home. The house now has historic details and their own DIY additions.

Looking back, Kathi says she’s been collecting items for this carriage house for her whole life. Take a sewing machine table she picked up as a girl when her parents cleaned out a home in New Jersey. Forty years later, the table’s a sink in a bathroom.

She found barn doors on Craigslist and added them outside, at the home’s new entrance. Barn doors are also indoors, sliding open to reveal a bathroom upstairs.

A unicorn room and a treehouse bedroom in Manheim Township

When Matt and Jess Misel set out to renovate their daughters’ bedrooms, they asked what the girls wanted.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Olivia, 5, asked for a magical unicorn room.

Ella, who just turned 10, wanted a treehouse.

They did just that, and they did the work as a family. One room now has a secret hideaway, and the other has a bed in the treetops. The rooms were designed to be perfect today and change as the girls and their tastes grow. These are two of the renovations the Misels tackled themselves in their Grandview Heights home. Their work blends Jess’ vision, Matt’s construction skills and their combined knack at finding a good deal.

1700s private hospital preservation, renovation

The real estate ad in the Sunday paper was tiny, but the phrase “in the manor” caught Pam Lyons-Neville’s eye.

That was where her mother’s ancestors lived and where she had always wanted a farm of her own. So she went to look at the fieldstone farmhouse from the 1700s.

As soon as she turned into the driveway, Lyons-Neville felt a connection.

In the basement, she spotted gravestones. Looking closer, she saw the names etched into the stones were members of her family.

The property in Manor Township is now hers and again it’s a place for the family to gather. Extensive renovations there highlight the home’s 18th century features and added 21st century conveniences. Outside, the 22-acre property has thousands of new plants with a focus on native species.

7 years later, a renovated Maytown log home

Rodney Nell knew the house he bought at auction was built in the 1780s. He knew he was the first person outside of just one other family to own the log cabin home in Maytown. And he knew it was a fixer-upper. Standing in the kitchen one day, however, he had his doubts. “When I started tearing the plaster down,” Nell says. “You could actually see the light coming through the side.” He wondered whether he was in over his head.

“Don’t worry about it,” his father, Skip, said. “We’ll fix it.”

It took about seven years of time scraped together after work and on weekends, but Rodney, his father and his grandfather fixed his house, all 2,800 square feet of it. They had some help from professionals, but the three generations know this house down to the hardware they wire brushed, the floors they sanded by hand and the windows they pieced together.