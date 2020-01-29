Your outdoor plants may still be months from blooming, but there are plenty of indoor workshops and talks to make things for your garden and learn something new.
There are workshops for adults and workshops for kids. There’s an orchid show at the beginning of February and the Philadelphia Flower Show at the end of the month. There’s also a yoga class inside a greenhouse.
Here’s a roundup of more than two dozen garden events in the Lancaster County region this February.
Email enegley@lnpnews.com with more events to add.
Friday, Jan. 31- Sunday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Orchid show from Susquehanna Orchid Society. At Hershey Gardens. Exhibits, displays, sales, activities for children and education. Orchid show is free but admission is charged for the gardens. Details: bit.ly/HGOrchids2020.
Saturday, Feb. 1, 9-11 a.m. The Living Landscape class at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Details: hornfarmcenter.org or 717-757-6441.
Saturday, Feb. 1, 11 a.m. Little Gardeners: Make a bird feeder workshop for children (grades k-6) at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $5. Details: kensgardens.com or call call 717-392-4875.
Saturday, Feb. 1, 1 p.m. Staghorn fern wall mount workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $25. Details: kensgardens.com or call call 717-392-4875.
Thursday, Feb. 6, 6:30 p.m. Lititz Garden Club presents a talk on the fundamentals of growing roses from the Reading Berks Rose Society. Free. Pre-register by emailing lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.
Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. Couples terrarium workshop at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $20 includes three plants, soil and embellishments for one or two gardens plus refreshments. Bring your own container or buy one at the store. Details: kensgardens.com or call 717-392-4875.
Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. Valentines succulent planter workshop at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $35 includes wood box, five plants, soil and embellishments plus refreshments. Details: kensgardens.com or call 717-768-3922.
Monday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m. Lancaster County Garden Club will host a talk, A Backyard Wilderness: 40 Years of Close-up Nature Photography from Kerry Givens, Pennsylvania naturalist, photographer and ophthalmologist. Event is at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 for guests. Details: lancastergardenclub.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m. Make a Valentine’s theme chalkboard planter with Plant Nite at Alley Kat, 30 W. Lemon St., Lancaster. $45 includes materials. For adults 21 and older. Details: bit.ly/PlantNiteAlley.
Saturday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m.-noon. Winter tree identification walk with Lancaster Conservancy at Climbers Run Nature Center, 226 Frogtown Road, Pequea. $10. Details: bit.ly/LCTreeID.
Saturday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Fruit grower winter workshops with the Backyard Fruit Growers at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. Workshops include growing backyard food forests, brambles and pawpaw and a hands-on apple tree pruning class. $5 per workshop in advance or $10 per workshop at the door. Register at bit.ly/BYFGWinter20. Details: Call Andrew Weidman at 717-813-1874 or visit byfg.org.
Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. Living airplant wreath workshop at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $30 includes three airplants, wreath and embellishments. Details: kensgardens.com or call 717-768-3922.
Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. Zen succulent garden workshop at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $30 includes four plants, soil, container and embellishments for one dish garden. Details: kensgardens.com or call 717-392-4875.
Sunday, Feb. 16, noon-1 p.m. The “Head Start for the Garden” program will cover several cultivation techniques from Lancaster County Parks. At Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center, 1 Nature’s Way, Lancaster. For ages 8 and older. $4 per person. Register at bit.ly/HeadStartParks or 717-295-2055 by noon, Friday, Feb. 14.
Sunday, Feb. 16, 1-2:30 p.m. Bonsai workshop with Terrarium Therapy at Playful Pups Retreat Daycare and Training Center, 406 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown. $40, includes pot and a juniper plant. Benefits Pitties Love Peace. Details: bit.ly/BonsaiPitties.
Saturday, Feb. 22, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Heirloom Seed Gardening Workshop, with two talks, one from Amy Goldman, past chairman of the board of Seed Saver’s Exchange and Pat Brodowski, specialty gardener for the gardens at Monticello. At Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster. $80, includes lunch. Details: bit.ly/LVGardenFeb.
Saturday, Feb. 22, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Lancaster Bonsai Society's Bonsai 101 at Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill Home & Garden Center, 301 Roherstown Road. Botany professor Ryan Wagner will teach about the art of bonsai and growing tips. Free. Details: LancasterBonsai@gmail.com.
Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. Kokedama workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $15 for the first moss-covered string garden and $12 for each additional one. Details: kensgardens.com or call call 717-392-4875.
Thursday, Feb. 27- Sunday, March 1, Hours: noon-8 p.m., Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Pennsylvania Home & Garden Design Expo from Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Harrisburg. At Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, Harrisburg. $10 per day. Children 12 and younger are free with adult admission. Details: pahomeandgarden.com or 717-232-5595.
Friday, Feb. 28, 6:30-8 p.m. Orchid and jade kokedama with Terrarium Therapy at Nissley Vineyards, 140 Vintage Dr.,Bainbridge. $30 to make one jade or orchid kokedama, $45 to make two kokedama and $55 to make three. Details: bit.ly/OrchidK.
Saturday, Feb. 29, 8-9 a.m. Yoga in the greenhouse at Esbenshade’s Garden Centers, Lititz. $10. Details: 717-626-7007 or visit bit.ly/EGreenYoga.
Saturday, Feb. 29, 9-11 a.m. Native Plants for Winter Interest and Wildlife at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $30. Details: hornfarmcenter.org or 717-757-6441.
Saturday, Feb. 29, 11 a.m. Mini fairy garden terrarium workshop at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $25 includes three plants, two fairy garden items, soil and embellishments. Bring your own container or buy one at the store. Details: kensgardens.com or call 717-768-3922.
Saturday, Feb. 29, 11 a.m. Air plant terrarium workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $30, includes three air plants, glass terrarium and accessories. Details: kensgardens.com or call call 717-392-4875.
Feb. 29-March 8. Philadelphia Flower Show, the biggest indoor flower show in the world returns to Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Tickets at the box office are $48 weekends for adults, $25 for ages 18-29 and $20 for children. Buy tickets in advance or online to save. Details: theflowershow.com or 215-988-8800. On Wednesday, March 4, there will be a gardening for biodiversity symposium.
Ongoing. Donate unwanted garden supplies. Items will be sold at the annual plant sale (May 2, 2020) of Penn State Master Gardeners of Lancaster County. To arrange for items to be picked up, call 717-575-1192 or email lancastergardenshed@gmail.com.
Fridays and Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist. Ray Barbehenn. Free with garden admission. Details: hersheygardens.org.
And looking ahead into March:
Friday, March 6-Sunday, March 8, Hours: 1-8 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. BIA Spring Home Show from Building Industry Association of Lancaster County. At Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Convention Center, 2300 Lincoln Highway East. $5 per day. Details: biaspringhomeshow.com or 717-569-2674.
Monday, March 9, 7 p.m. Lancaster County Garden Club will host a talk, “The Mixed Perennial Garden” from George Coombs, director of horticulture at Mt. Cuba Center. Event is at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 for guests. Details: lancastergardenclub.org.