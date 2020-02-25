Just a few weeks ago, the word “fasnacht” had never crossed my lips, nor was I remotely aware that we were now living in fasnacht country. As a newbie to Lancaster (we moved here from Seattle last summer), I could have tripped over a fasnacht (sometimes spelled "fastnacht") and never know it. My colleagues decided that for my first-ever Fasnacht Day (also known as Shrove Tuesday, Pązcki Day and Mardi Gras depending on where you live), I needed an immersion experience.

With the help of my colleague Erin Negley, we plotted a three-stop tour throughout the county for a fasnachts-to-the-maximus maiden voyage. A longtime Lancaster resident who grew up eating her Nana’s fasnachts, Erin was a consummate fasnacht shepherdess with sundry historical tidbits up her sleeve.

First Stop: The Church Drive Thru

There were a slew of signs on the front lawn of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, directing cars to pull off Columbia Avenue and into the rear parking lot. On this drizzly morning, a merry band of volunteers had set up camp under a covered driveway, where they greeted cars and fetched half-dozen bags from inside the entryway. The runners were Samantha Dandridge, 13, and her sisters Danica, 11, and Melanie, 8, of Lancaster, with their proud Nana looking on.

This is the church’s 19th annual Fasnacht Day sale, said Linda Slade, who’s been volunteering on this day with her husband, Bob, ever since. The day before, a brigade of 25 volunteers -- from 8 years old to 90 years old” -- portioned the 610 dozen fasnachts from Shady Maple into wax paper bags. (I did the math: that's 7,325 fasnachts.)

By the time we arrived at 8:30 a.m., the glazed and plain fasnachts had sold out, with powdered sugar as the lone option. A half-dozen bag went for 5 bucks, the proceeds going to fund youth activities, Slade said. After my first bite, she rushed to fetch me a napkin so that I could wipe away my powdered sugar mustache.

One guy showed up because he saw the signs on the road and never had a fasnacht and wondered if he could buy just one. As a fellow newbie, I offered him one of mine, but Linda went inside and made sure he got one, which he said he’d share with a friend.

“We’ve had people come by and ask if we had cream-filled fasnachts,” Slade said. “If you want cream-filled, go to Dunkin’ Donuts. This is a fasnacht.” After all, she would know; she watched her grandmother in York make them every year, “boiling the potatoes, not for the potatoes but the potato water, to activate the yeast,” cutting them into misshapen pieces and sending her husband out with bags to give away to friends and neighbors.

Second stop: The multi-stop shop

It was a Tuesday, so it seemed only right that we hit up Roots Market, the locally beloved market/auction/carnival in Manheim. The scene was a dizzying array of colors and aromas, with folks from all walks of life doing the shopper shuffle.

We spotted at least four vendors selling fasnachts, including Mary Jane’s Bake Shop and Bird-in-Hand Bakery, the fasnachts packed behind glass and tucked into plastic bags. We inhaled the treacly syrup of glazed fasnachts at Miriam’s Pies stand but settled on a cinnamon sugar fasnacht from The Sweet Spot, which bought 50 dozen from Weiser’s in Akron to sell at their mostly whoopie pie stand. And then we do what one does when in carbo-licious heaven: we grab a slice of cheese pizza from Norma’s Pizza and catch up with award-winning pizza maker Norma Knepp.

Third stop: Land of the flaxnacht

We head north on Route 222 and make our way to Adamstown, home of antiques – and now, the flaxnacht. That’s right; you read that right; Nick Stoudt, the fourth generation of the Stoudt brewing family, has veganized the family fasnacht recipe. Baker Giselle Williams guides us to the vegan fryer, where she drops several dough squares into the hot oil. While they turn golden brown, she explains what makes Nick’s fasnachts vegan: He’s replaced the eggs with flaxseeds, which have mucilaginous properties and when mixed with hot water, act as a binder. Instead of butter in the batter, he’s using coconut oil, and instead of the traditional lard for frying, he’s using canola oil. The result, says Williams, “is weirdly good.”

We couldn’t agree more. The flaxnacht is yeasty and yet light, with a crusty exterior that makes you want to eat the whole thing in one fell swoop. Nick’s mom, Elizabeth Stoudt, told us that she’d been up nearly 36 hours frying close to 5,000 fasnachts (traditional and vegan). “What I’m most excited about is that a recipe that’s been in the family for more than 100 years is going through a reinvention, reflecting a new generation of eaters and creativity,” Stoudt said. It’s the bakery’s first year of flaxnachts, and the response has been great. As I was leaving, a guy wearing neon yellow road worker apparel asked Stoudt if she had any fasnachts left. “How about vegan fasnachts?” she asked. “Perfect," he said. “I’m vegan.”