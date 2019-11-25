If you want to cut your own Christmas tree, tree farms throughout Lancaster County will be open for the season Black Friday.
Despite the record-breaking wet weather last year and reports of fungus problems in blue spruce trees, local growers say their fields will have lots of trees ready to cut. They will also have pre-cut trees, joining many pop-up tree sellers throughout the county.
Some cut-your-own farms stick to the basics of trees. Others have activities, like horse-drawn wagon rides and visits from Santa, plus food. Elizabeth Farms in Brickerville will even have beers on tap from nearby St. Boniface Craft Brewing Co. on weekends.
Here’s more about eight places to cut your own tree, including hours, types of trees and special events.
Abe’s Tree Farm
Address: 2305 Butter Road, Lancaster
Phone: 717-397-0109
Online: abestreefarm.com
Opens: Black Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Hours: Fridays and Sundays: noon to 5 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Types of trees: Douglas fir and several others.
Bowser’s Christmas Tree Farm
Address: 551 Stauffer Rd, Lititz
Phone: 717-627-7071
Online: bowserschristmastreefarm.com
Opens: Black Friday
Hours: Daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Types of trees: Douglas fir and blue spruce trees and brings in pre-cut Frasier fir trees.
(List continues below map)
Country Barn Farm Market
Address: 211 S. Donerville Rd, Lancaster
Phone: 717-872-1554
Online: countrybarnmarket.com
Opens: Black Friday
Hours: Weekdays: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundays: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wagon rides to trees run weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Types of trees: Blue spruce, Douglas fir, concolor fir, Canaan fir and Frasier fir.
Elizabeth Farms
Address: 262 Hopeland Road, Lititz
Phone: 717-626-8733
Online: elizabethfarms.com
Hours: Saturdays and Sundays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday - Friday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Horse-drawn wagon rides run through Dec. 16. Last wagon leaves at 4 p.m. There will also be a petting zoo with baby donkeys, a mini horse, goats and baby pigs. The pigs are mangalistsa, a hairy pig that's been called the Kobe beef of pork, and will be part of the farm's upcoming farm-to-table meals.
Opens: Black Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Types of trees: Fraser fir, Douglas fir, Canaan fir, concolor fir and Colorado spruce.
Heritage Tree Farm
Address: 142 Church Rd, Lititz
Phone: 717-626-2559
Online: heritagetreefarm.net
Opens: Black Friday, 9-4 p.m. ADD to MAP
Hours: Fridays and Saturdays: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Horse drawn wagon rides are offered 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays, weather-permitting.
Types of trees: Fraser fir, Douglas fir, blue spruce and concolor fir.
Hunt’s Christmas Trees
Address: 465 Stehman Church Rd, Millersville
Phone: 717-330-8102
Online: huntschristmastrees.com
Opens: Saturday, Nov. 23.
Hours: Sunday-Thursday: noon - 5 p.m. Friday: noon-7 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Other hours by appointment.
Wreath-decorating class is Friday, Dec. 6. Cookie decorating is Friday, Dec. 13 and a paint-your-own Christmas tree class is Saturday, Dec. 14. Call ahead to check availability.
Saturdays and Sundays, weather-permitting, there will be hayrides plus fire pits and s’mores kits to purchase.
Types of trees: White pine, Douglas fir, concolor fir and Fraser fir.
Miller’s Christmas Tree Farm
Address: 470 Trail Rd N, Elizabethtown
Phone: 717-367-8564
Online: millerschristmastreefarm.com
Opens: Thanksgiving Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hours: Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday: 8:30 a.m.to 8 p.m. Sunday: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 24: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cut-your-own trees are only available until dusk.
Types of trees: Douglas fir, Fraser fir, blue spruce, Turkish fir, Nordmann fir.
Strickler’s Evergreens
Address: 136 Governor Stable Rd., Elizabethtown
Phone: 717-367-9214 or 717-823-7641
Online: bit.ly/Stricklers
Opens: Black Friday
Hours: Thursday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to dusk. Sunday: noon to dusk.
Types of trees: Douglas fir, blue spruce, Caanan fir, Korean fir and Norway spruce.