The land Bryan Harnish farms along Pequea Creek folds gently up and down, curving in a lush, midsummer green that covers rich brown soil. He’s been working farmland in the area since he was 10, when he started pitching in to help his grandfather and uncle. Now, he and his wife, Julene, are in their 10th year of farming, with 600 total acres — about 50 of it in pumpkins and another 2 or so in cantaloupes that add orange to the landscape and our diets.

All of it goes to the wholesale market, a business plan that makes it crucial to know what the market will want, and what it will be willing to spend.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Besides hands-on learning, what did your farming education entail?

I went to Penn State and studied agricultural science, took a lot of ag business courses, economics (and it) helped so much, you know, to run a modern farm. It’s so different than 50 years ago. I’m really glad I had that opportunity.

Is there ever really an off-season for what you do?

The slower times, we start planting. We grow grain, also, so start planting in April, then the produce, the cantaloupes are mid-May; the pumpkins we plant the first half of June. Then, after that, it’s basically irrigating, fertilizing, spraying, field maintenance, weeding.

What’s the main job now?

What we’re doing now (is) pumping water to the crops and keeping them healthy. Cantaloupe harvesting began in late July, then pumpkins we usually start the day after Labor Day. If we have a nice crop, we can go right up to Halloween.

How has the growing season for cantaloupes and pumpkins been so far?

We’ve been really fortunate here. We’ve had ample moisture but not crazy amounts, not like last year. Last year was really just too wet. ... We’re optimistic. But you never know till it’s (harvested and) under roof.

Do pumpkins and cantaloupes require the same conditions?

The vine crops — the watermelon, cantaloupes, pumpkins; you can say the same about cucumbers, squash, zucchini — they’re all in that Cucurbitaceae family and they like sandy, well-drained soil. They do not like to be wet; that’s when disease sets in (see accompanying story on growing tips). So it’s best to have them on higher ground, (with) well-drained, fertile soil and good organic matter.

Is that one reason you chose to grow these crops?

The farm we had was well-suited to vine crops. Good soil, and we also had access to the nearby (Pequea) creek, which basically wraps around the farm. That’s good because these crops need water and we had access.

We’ve actually started to drill wells (to provide irrigation). It’s a cleaner source of water because you’re not depending on users farther upstream to keep the creek water clean. It prevents spreading any disease that might get into the creek upstream.

How many varieties do you grow?

’Lopes, we typically grow one or two varieties that have a good shelf life and tasted good and are sweet. On the pumpkin end we grow about a dozen different varieties. A lot of them would be the jack-’o-lantern type ... we deal a lot with agritourism operations that want that variety. We grow pie pumpkins, some squash for baking, a couple varieties called ‘Cinderella’ (an heirloom variety good for baking) and ‘Fairytale’ (another French heirloom) for different ethnic groups for cooking.

(For retailers), it’s all about making the display look good. We’ve got red (pumpkins), we’ve got green, blue, orange ... we sell to the Philadelphia region, down in Virginia, we get up to the New England states.

What’s your biggest challenge with these crops?

Weather’s the big one. You can’t control it, but we do what we can. (There’s a lot of focus on disease prevention) because once you get it, it’s game over. ... Hail is obviously a killer; we had a bad hail storm two years ago that took a toll on our melon crop. But the pumpkins were actually young enough at that time that it didn’t really affect them.

Any other factors?

One of the reasons we’re growing less cantaloupes (than we used to) is that the market tends to get flooded. Cantaloupes tend to have a short shelf life, so when it’s hot like this everyone’s cantaloupes start coming at once — not just me, but other growers as well. That market can get flooded very quickly and they don’t keep very long.

The other thing that’s a challenge is that on the retail end they seem to be getting away from the Eastern ’lopes in favor of Western cantaloupe (varieties) that have a better shelf life. And it’s a shame because they’re sacrificing quality and flavor.

Has the business changed a great deal in your decade of farming?

There’s a lot more growers in Lancaster than there used to be. Because the dairy industry (struggling) the way it is, a lot of those guys are (now) growing produce. The tobacco guys have been growing produce, (although) that is seeing somewhat of a resurgence now.

Food safety has affected it. If you want to deal with bigger buyers you’ve got to be safety certified, which we are. There’s just more regulation, and it’s more paperwork. It’s definitely more burdensome than it used to be (and) it’s not going away.

These are really labor-intensive crops. Is it hard to find labor for harvesting this many acres?

To this point I’ve relied 100% on local labor. There’s a great community here with kids, and college kids home for the summer who need a job. I was involved in the wrestling program at Penn Manor, and got a lot of (those athletes) over the years. They don’t mind doing (hard work).

“It’s all hand-harvest (for these crops) and the challenge is September, when kids are back in school. But they may come from 3 o’clock until dark, or do whatever we’ve got to do.

Is farming in Lancaster County advantageous in other ways?

There is a lot of infrastructure locally in terms of produce. There are people making machinery — planting, plastic-laying, harvesting aid — (and) there’s people who know how to make stuff in Lancaster. If I need a piece of equipment, (it’s here). There’s a lot of innovative people in Lancaster, you know.