While the growing season is in full swing, the calendar is still full of events and workshops that celebrate gardening and provide instruction on new skills.

Kids’ crafts, nature walks, garden tours and workshops on everything from making rain barrels to building bat houses can expand gardening know-how.

Space is limited at some of these classes and a few ask for advance registration, so don't wait if one sounds promising.

Thursday, Aug. 1, 6 p.m. Make an island-inspired tropical floral arrangement with Alice’s Table Lancaster at John Wright Restaurant, Wrightsville. $65. Buy tickets at bit.ly/AliceJWR.

Saturday, Aug. 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Seedling Squad for children makes garden pinwheels, at Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden Stores, Lititz and Rohrerstown. Fee of $5 at the event; child must be accompanied by adult. Information: skh.com/events.

Saturday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m. Little gardeners’ workshop: Make a mason jar herb planter at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $5. For children grades K-6. Registration required: bit.ly/KGHerbJar.

Monday, Aug. 5, 6:15 p.m. Creating a year-round interest garden with native plants, pollinator plants and perennials talk by Penn State Extension Master Gardener Master Gardener Adam Barkafski for Ephrata Area Garden Club at Udder Choice, Ephrata. First-time guests are free.

Monday, Aug. 5, 7 p.m. WQVC Invertebrate Counts: Data on stream health in Lancaster County, a talk by Matt Kofroth, Lancaster County Conservation District Watershed Specialist, with the Lancaster Butterfly and Entomological Club at North Museum, Lancaster. Free. Details: bit.ly/LancBEC.

Saturday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free open house with the master gardeners of award-winning John Rudy County Park gardens, 400 Mundis Race Road, York. Project of York County Penn State Extension Master Gardeners, York County Juvenile Probation and York County Parks and Recreation Department. Exhibits and demonstrations on composting, spotted lanternfly, backyard sundials, vegetable growing and more, as well as free soil testing, activities and crafts. Full schedule, directions and other information at extension.psu.edu/york or call 717-840-7408.

Saturday, Aug. 10, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open Farm Day, with information all day and tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., at Rising Locust Farm, a 40-acre permaculture farm, 1339 Creek Road, Manheim. Information: risinglocustfarm.com.

Saturday, Aug. 10, 10:30 a.m. DIY Macrame hanging planter workshop at all Stauffers of Kissel Hill locations. Free to attend; pay cost of materials. Preregistration required at bit.ly/MacrameSKH.

Saturday, Aug. 10, 4:30-8:30 p.m. Bat house-building workshop at Climbers Run Nature Preserve, 226 Frogtown Road, Pequea, by Lancaster Conservancy. Fee of $65 includes all materials and assembly of a double-chamber bat house and presentations by Julie Zeyzus of Bat Conservation and Management Inc. on the importance of bats, and Dr. Aaron Haines and Carter Farmer about Millersville University’s bat citizen science project. Register at bit.ly/batsA10. Free night walk for participants, including bat detectors, begins at dusk; separate registration required at the same website.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 6:30-8 p.m. Free Native Plant and Butterfly Gardening workshop offered by Lancaster County Master Gardeners at the Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center, 1445 Auction Road, Manheim. Registration deadline Aug. 12, at bit.ly/nativeplantA13 or call 1-877-345-0691.

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 6:30 p.m. Meeting of Conestoga Herb Guild for program “Using Essential Oils for Health, Wellness and Enjoyment,” and discussion of hibiscus herb, at Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Building, 54 W. Main St., Leola. Guests $5; register in advance by calling or texting 717-725-7451 or emailing atkinsateb@aol.com.

Thursday, Aug. 15, 6:30-8 p.m. Rain Barrel workshop held by Penn State Extension York County at its annex building, 112 Pleasant Acres Road, York. $45 fee includes 55- to 65-gallon rain barrel, all parts and instruction. Register by Aug. 13 online at bit.ly/barrelA15. Information: 717-840-7408.

Saturday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m. “Creating Habitats for Butterflies,” part of Friends of the Tanger Arboretum’s nature series, at LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave. Tickets are $5 for adults; $3 for children and free for arboretum members. Register by calling 717-392-4633 or visiting lancasterhistory.org/nature-series.

Friday, Aug. 30, 5-6 p.m. Late-summer wildflowers walk with naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel, in the Muhlenberg Wildflower Meadow of Lancaster County Central Park. For ages 6 and up; registration $2 a person at 717-295-2055 or bit.ly/wildflowersA30. Registration deadline Aug. 29.

Daily through Aug. 31. Flower Trials at Penn State’s Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center are open dawn to dusk. Free. Details: trialgardenspsu.edu.

Fridays, 10 a.m. and Saturdays, 1 p.m. Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist Ray Barbehenn. Free with garden admission. Subject to cancellation due to inclement weather. Details: hersheygardens.org.

And, looking into September:

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 7-8:30 p.m. Corner of the Garden: Fall container gardening workshop at Lebanon Valley Agricultural Center, 2120 Cornwall Road, Lebanon. Cost $5. Registration required by calling 1-877-639-3589 by Aug. 28 or visiting bit.ly/PSUcontainer.

Wednesday, Sept. 18 7 a.m. Town and Country Garden Club trip to New York Botanical Garden with guided tour of special exhibit. Fee of $184 for members/$189 for nonmembers includes transportation, admissions, tips, lunch and snacks. Registration deadline Aug. 26; call 717-435-8678 for reservations.