The Lancaster Family History Center, located in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1210 E. King St., will hold a free open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. The theme is “Discover Them, Discover You.”
The center underwent renovations in 2018, moving to a larger room and includes new features to help genealogists find their ancestors including myheritage, Ancestry, newspaper.com, findmypast and fold3, to name a few.
Rebecca Rinehard, director, said the center, which has been in operation since November 1992, attracts a significant number of people seeking their roots.
“We have about a hundred people a month use the center,” she said. “So about 15-20 people a week.”
The center has been adding more records each week and the open house is designed to acquaint the public with the new features.
There will be demonstrations of what is on familysearch.org, specifically a free repository called Family Tree to input and store family history, as well as a search engine to find ancestors and their records. Guests will learn about a volunteer indexing program that upgrades the search engine almost weekly with new resources to document family history. Guests also will learn about a volunteer indexing program that upgrades the search engine almost weekly with new resources to document family history.
“It is so exciting when you help someone who comes into the center not knowing much at all about their ancestors,” Rinehard said. “By the time they leave, we have been able to go back several generations. So we’re hoping to help people connect with their ancestors. In doing that we tend to learn more about ourselves.”